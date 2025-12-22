DOJ Is Compelled to Make U-Turn after Trump Photo Vanishes from Epstein Files as Pam Bondi Is Warned She Could Face Charges

The Justice Department was compelled to make a U-turn on its release of records connected to Jeffrey Epstein after a photograph featuring President Donald Trump temporarily vanished from the files. The controversial image showed Trump with his wife, Melania Trump, Epstein, and Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The photo was taken in February 2000 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and stood out as one of the rare images in the documents that showed the president. Trump's awkward photo surfaced as federal agents carried out an extensive raid on Epstein's Manhattan mansion. Another disgusting image found inside one of Epstein's open desk drawers showed him posing with four women dressed in swimwear.

Big Cover-Up Exposed

After sparking accusations of a cover-up, the Department of Justice said on Sunday that both photographs have now been restored to the files and are once again part of the released records. "The Southern District of New York flagged an image of President Trump for potential further action to protect victims," the department explained on social media.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review.

"After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction."

Even so, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said on Sunday that they are discussing next steps with their colleagues, including the possibility of holding Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt.

They argue that such a move may be the strongest way to hold the Justice Department responsible for missing Friday's deadline to release all qualifying documents tied to Epstein's crimes.

"The quickest way, and I think the most expeditious way, to get justice for these victims is to brig inherent contempt against Pam Bondi, Massie said on CBS" Face the Nation on Sunday, when asked how Congress could compel the Justice Department to release the remaining files it holds on the convicted sex offender.

Bondi in Trouble

If Bondi were to be held in contempt, she could be hit with steep fines and even face censure as lawmakers try to pressure the Justice Department into releasing the remaining files. The two lawmakers had spearheaded the Epstein Files Transparency Act last month, legislation that required the Trump administration to make public all unclassified records it held on the late financier by December 19.

However, when the documents were released on Friday, it soon became apparent that key material was missing — including the photograph showing Trump with Epstein — fueling accusations of a possible cover-up.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was among the most vocal critics, warning that the situation "could be one of the biggest cover-ups in American history" and calling for full transparency for the American public.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee also zeroed in on the missing photograph that included Trump, asking in a statement, "What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public."

Schumer went further, tying the disappearance of the files to a remark previously made by Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles. He said the incident reflected what Wiles meant when she described Trump and Epstein as "young, single playboys together."

Wiles addressed the Epstein files and Trump's past association with Epstein in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

"They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever—I know it's a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together,' Wiles told the outlet. She also admitted Trump 'is in the file' but that 'he's not in the file doing anything awful."

Schumer's post added: "And if they're taking this down, just imagine how much more they're trying to hide...

"This could be one of the biggest cover ups in American history."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche pushed back on the criticism, saying all of the files would ultimately be made public. He explained that Justice Department lawyers are still reviewing the materials and redacting sensitive details and images to protect Epstein's victims.

"We're going through a very methodical process with hundreds of lawyers looking at every single document and making sure that victims' names and any of the information from victims is protected and redacted, which is exactly what the Transparency Act expects," he said on Meet the Press.

He added that he isn't concerned by the warnings from Khanna and Massie, saying he doesn't take their threats seriously — "not even a little bit."