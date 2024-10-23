Dog Knows Everything Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Dog Knows Everything episode 9 will air on KBS2 on Wednesday (October 23) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter will feature a gathering between the five seniors in the village. When Lee Soon Jae, Kim Yong Gun, Ye Soo Jung, Im Chae Moo, and Song Ok Sook enjoyed a lively meal, they received shocking news. According to the producers, they hope viewers find comfort in the life attitudes of these five elders.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The sitcom focuses on the relationship between a former police dog named Sophie and a group of senior citizens. Sophie helps a group of active senior citizens in solving several mysteries. Byeon Sook Kyeong wrote the script of this mystery drama, and Kim Yoo Jin directed it. The mini-series stars Lee Soon Jae, Kim Yong Gun, Ye Soo Jung, Im Chae Moo, and Song Ok Sook.

Here is everything about Dog Knows Everything episode 9, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

The sitcom will air its next episode on KBS2 on Wednesday (October 23) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dog Knows Everything Episode 9:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature the changing expressions of Lee Soon Jae, Kim Yong Gun, Ye Soo Jung, Im Chae Moo, and Song Ok Sook. The elders were having a lively meal together when they received a message on their phones. Ok Sook sheds tears while Chae Moo and Soo Jung express distress. Meanwhile, Yong Gun and Soon Jae remain speechless.

"While the events and resolutions of the cases are the show's focus, how the elders cope with life's joys and sorrows also aligns with the message we want to convey. We hope viewers find comfort and lessons in the life attitudes of these five elders, who embody the spirit of youth," the production team shared.