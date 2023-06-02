Do Cameron Robbins' Parents Believe He Was Killed by a Shark? Family of Louisiana Teen Revisited Shark-Infested Waters Where Their Son Disappeared

The family of missing Louisiana teen Cameron Robbins retraced his final steps in the Bahamas, including the "shark-infested" waters where he fell overboard before the search was finally called off. Cameron Robbins, 18, was last seen in the waters off Athol Island in the Bahamas last week after jumping off the Blackbeard's Revenge party boat into shark-infested waters.

Disturbing video footage shows Robbins initially swimming in the water while a life jacket is thrown his way and his classmates ask him to grab on before he disappears. The search for the teen was called off two days later. It is now being speculated that Robbins may have been killed by a shark after he jumped into the water.

No Hope Left

The US Coast Guard spent days hunting for Robbins or his belongings before the search was called off.

The family of the missing youngster made a quick trip to the Bahamas after news of his disappearance and participated in the thorough search for him, Brian Trascher, vice president of the search-and-rescue nonprofit organization United Cajun Navy, told WBRZ.

"It took a lot of strength for them to go out there and stay for a few days," Trascher said.

"When we offered to take them out in a boat to the area where he went overboard and some of the area they were searching ... They went, which I know had to be very emotional for them, but they went."

Robbins' family returned to Louisiana on Sunday, Trascher told the outlet.

It is unclear what his family believes about Robbins' disappearance but speculation is rife online that the teenager was killed by a shark after he jumped into the water.

A new video emerged on Tuesday that shows Robbins swimming in the water as a life preserver is thrown out to him and classmates tell him to grab on. However, the teen appeared to be fixated on a shadowy creature that emerges in the water and starts swimming right away.

The new footage has sparked speculation on social media that Robbins may have perished after being chased by a shark. According to some, a shark is visible in the footage.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) Commodore Raymond King provided an update on Tuesday and said that the region where Robbins went overboard is "really shark infested."

"The video doesn't lie, he was attacked by a shark and taken under," one person wrote on social media.

Another user said that the shark can be spotted to the "left of the video" while another was adamant they "saw the fin" in the short video.

Killed by Shark

The Bahamas is known for highly aggressive sharks, such as tiger and bull sharks, which often attack tourists.

Witnesses claimed Robbins was acting on a dare when he went overboard at 11.30 p.m. from the Blackbeard's Revenge sunset cruise ship.

According to Trascher, search teams always spend at least 48 hours scouring the seas for any indication of the person they are looking for.

"Had they found a piece of clothing or any kind of clue, that would cause them to extend that 48-hour period, but if they don't get any kind of indication, then that's usually when they call it off," he reportedly said.

Robbins' immediate family includes his mom Shari, dad Will, brother Cole and sister Cassie. Robbins' parents worked with US Rep. Garrett Graves, from Louisiana, in facilitating emergency travel to the Bahamas, the United Cajun Navy said.

A US official also coordinated the addition of more helicopters and aircraft in the search for Cameron, WAFB reported.

Robbins was traveling to the Bahamas with students from a number of nearby high schools. They were staying at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in Nassau, WAFB reported. On Wednesday evening, Robbins and his friends went on a sunset party cruise, just four hours after they arrived.

After Robbins had jumped, the boat and its crew members tried to locate him along with multiple agencies, including the US Coast Guard. Following the suspension of the search last week, Cmdre King gave an update on the situation on Monday.

"The probability of survival decreases significantly particularly if a person did not have on a life vest and particularly if a person is perceived to be intoxicated," he said, adding, "I can tell you that area where an individual reportedly jumped over, it's an area that is really shark infested as well. It is so unfortunate but I don't want the family to lose hope."

Robbins was a sportsman par excellence. His younger sister is a junior at the school. "He's an athlete, great kid, great smile, great head of hair," George told the station WBRZ.

"Just one of the kids you're so proud of when they cross the stage."

Photos posted to his social media pages show his passion for baseball and his coach's description of him as a "fierce competitor."

"Cameron is a kid who is truly loved by his teammates, teachers, and fellow classmates," U-High baseball coach Justin Morgan said.

"He is a fierce competitor on the baseball field. He is a hard worker both on and off of the playing field.

"Our school community is struggling right now but hoping for the very best.

"Our thoughts and prayers have been and will remain with the Robbins family during this difficult time."

In a statement issued on behalf of the institution, the principal expressed the community's prayers for Robbins' safe return.

"I have been in touch with Cameron's family and at this time, authorities are still searching for him in the Bahamas," George wrote.

"In times like these, we must come together and support each other. Words fall short of expressing the worry our entire school community is feeling."