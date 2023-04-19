Who is Tracy Smith? Florida Principal Arrested for Molesting Teen Student She was Assisting with Studies in Her Office

The principal of the Xceed Preparatory Academy in Coral Springs is facing a felony charge in Broward County over alleged sexual misconduct with a teenage boy at the private school.

Prosecutors filed the case against Tracy Michelle Smith on Tuesday and she is facing a charge of soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct by an authority figure, a second-degree felony.

Coral Springs police officers arrested Smith, 43, of Boynton Beach, on Monday at the school's parking lot after a student in the 10th grade reported on April 13 that she had sexually molested him.

Smith 'Locked Legs' with Student, Ran His Hand Up and Down Her Leg

According to the report obtained by NBC Miami, the male student told investigators that beginning in October 2022, he requested assistance in his studies and began to take tests in the principal's office.

He said he would spend all day in the principal's office studying, and that he and Smith started to discuss family issues and "became close on a personal level," before they started "locking legs," the report said.

The student said Smith began touching his leg with her leg, which progressed to her touching his leg with her hand and him running his hand up and down her leg, the report said. Coral Springs Detective Mark Mitter reported there was evidence to corroborate the allegations about the abuse from last October to April 6, according to the arrest report.

Smith Allegedly Exchanged Photos on Social Media, Talked About Oral Sex

The student told investigators he started to feel their relationship "crossed the line," the report said. He said they started communicating through iMessage and SnapChat and that it included some "intimate talk" but Smith later asked him to delete the messages, the report said.

The student said he also sent Smith pictures of him without a shirt on, and she sent him pictures in which she was clothed, the report said. At one point, Smith allegedly made a comment to him about oral sex, the report said.

Smith "did solicit and engage in sexual and/or lewd conduct while involved in a relationship of a romantic nature with a student enrolled for in-person learning at XCEED Preparatory Academy," the report said.

Xceed Preparatory Academy Releases Statement, Says Smith Has Been Fired

A representative of the school released a statement Tuesday that said they were shocked by the allegations. The representative added that Smith had been fired.

"The allegations resulting in Ms. Smith's arrest yesterday came as a complete shock to everyone at the school. The school and its staff will cooperate with law-enforcement in every way possible.. A safe learning environment is paramount at XCEED â€“ with no exceptions," the statement read.

Smith had an "almost 20-year" career in education, and she had served as an administrator, academic coach, instructor, and program manager at both public and private schools, according to the school's public profile.

Smith also had experience as an elementary and middle school teacher and had been nominated for "Teacher of the Year" after earning a bachelor's and a master's degree from Florida State University, according to the profile.

"The school and its staff will cooperate with law enforcement in every way possible," Bieber said in a statement adding that "a safe learning environment is paramount" at Xceed, which also has academies in Weston and Kendall.

During a court hearing Tuesday, Smith was given a $25,000 bond and ordered not to have any contact with the victim, not to return to the school and not have contact with any minors other than family members.