Carnival Cruise Passengers Banned for Life After Viral TikTok Showed Them Fishing Over Room Balcony

Carnival has banned at least two passengers from taking its cruises for life after they were caught fishing on board, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the report, Carnival said that the cruise line barred the passengers, following a TikTok video showing the passengers fishing from their room's balcony, as reported by Insider.

'Fishing from Our Ships is Prohibited'

"Fishing from our ships is prohibited," the cruise liner said in an emailed statement, adding that Carnival has identified the passengers. Carnival did not elaborate on when the incident took place or confirm which cruise it occurred in.

The TikTok video, which has been deleted, showed one passenger reeling in a black-spotted green-colored fish over their room's balcony from the ocean. A man can be seen untangling the fish and placing it on the balcony's floor while the female guest, who is filming, is heard laughing.

Cruise was Docked in The Bahamas

The video appeared to show the cruise ship docked at a port. According to a report by cruise news site Cruise Hive, the ship was docked in Nassau, Bahamas. The outlet also noted that the fish appears to be a buffalo trunkfish (also called cowfish, boxfish, or shell-fish) and that the male guest was holding a blue Sail & Sign card, which indicates it's the guest's first sailing.

In the Bahamas, non-residents are required to obtain fishing permits. On Carnival cruises, passengers can fish without permits during fishing excursions approved and organized by the cruise line and local authorities.

It is not yet clear what happened to the fish. No guest is allowed to bring live animals on the ship other than qualified service dogs. Animal products also must not be brought back to the U.S.