WWE current World Champion Brock Lesnar is enjoying his reign as the champion after he defeated Kofi Kingston on Friday Night SmackDown last week.

The fight between the two wrestlers ended pretty fast which did upset the fans of the company as they thought that the former champion deserved much better as he had enjoyed a good run at the top.

But according to reports, it has been revealed that Brock Lesnar actually enjoys total creative control over his character and also has the liberty to take the final say in the fights he is involved in. The chairman of the company, Vince McMahon, also does not have any right to interfere in the decisions of the 42-year-old wrestler.

The former mixed martial arts fighter recently made a proper comeback to WWE on the premiere of SmackDown on FOX on October 4. The latest report which was revealed has made it clear that the star wrestler who is very much popular among the WWE fans enjoys the freedom which is not given to any Superstar of the company.

The reason behind him getting titles and beating his opponents with such ease is the liberty he enjoys, as reported by the Wrestling Observer Radio.

American journalist Dave Meltzer revealed in TheMix.com that Brock Lesnar is the one who decides when it comes to his character and not even Vince. The 42-year-old wrestler has the liberty to get away with anything he wants to do. He loses and wins whenever he wishes to do so.

"Whether he's a babyface or a heel, Brock's only going so far for the team. Brock's not gonna like... when it comes to Brock and Vince, people hate this, but when it comes to Brock and Vince — Brock is the one who calls the shots, not Vince and Brock can get away with anything and people hate hearing that," Meltzer was quoted in TheMix.com report.

"In the end, it's still Vince's company, but Brock isn't doing anything that Brock doesn't want to do. Every program, when he loses he wants to lose... every program, that's just how it is you know it's an interesting thing," he further added.

If the report is true then it may be quite clear why he took so less time to beat Kofi Kingston in the championship match. Moreover, it may definitely anger the other superstars who are associated with the company.