WWE's Monday Night RAW is going to see massive changes as it was speculated. The Twitter account of WWE revealed a new logo of the show which is one of the biggest attractions of the entertainment sport.

In the tweet, a graphic image of Brock Lesnar can be seen and it is captioned that the Beast is making a comeback on the show in next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

It will be a season premiere special the coming week and WWE are very much indulged in promoting the premiere as big changes are expected this time around.

According to the rumours which are making rounds currently both RAW and SmackDown Live are expected to get new sets. According to reports, the announce team of the RAW has been completely changed for the new season.

Michael Cole who has been associated with the entertainment company for a long time and Corey Graves who was a professional wrestler and worked as a wrestling commentator of RAW will be moving to SmackDown Live whereas Renee Young will be taking the job of the host of WWE's new show which will start in November.

Vic Joseph and wrestler Dio Maddin are expected to take over and form the announce team for RAW, as per reports.

The season premiere will feature the likes of Seth Rollins who will be defending his Universal title against Rey Mysterio. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair both of whom are WWE Hall of Famers are also going to appear.

The Monday Night RAW has become WWE's one of the most popular shows after its introduction on January 11, 1993. In the last 25 year, it has become the biggest wrestling show on TV ever as the number of fans increased day by day.