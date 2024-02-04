Doctor Slump Producers Tease 'Unpredictable Laughs' After Yeo Jung Woo, Nam Ha Neul Meet Bin Dae Young, Lee Hong Ran

Doctor Slump producers have teased "unpredictable laughs" in the upcoming episode after Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul meet Bin Dae Young and Lee Hong Ran. According to the producers, the viewers can also look forward to the changing relationship between the high school rivals in episode 4.

The mini-series, starring Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong Ha, will return with a new episode on JTBC on Sunday (February 4) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch romantic comedy-drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Doctor Slump episode 4:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Spoilers

The preview for episode 4 shows Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul enjoying a walk down the street at night. They get closer to each other both physically and emotionally. When the female lead nearly falls, her high school rival catches her. The onscreen couple ends up in a romantic embrace. Another set of images shows the two doctors sitting outside in the rain and sharing an umbrella.

The chapter will feature a meeting between Ha Neul, Jung Woo, Bin Dae Young, and Lee Hong Ran. According to the producers, these four doctors will entangled in a special way. The producers said the story of these doctors, which will be more relatable and comforting because it is realistic, will make your heart flutter and have you smiling along.

"In Episode 4, Yeo Jung Woo, who has promised Nam Ha Neul to be 'friends rather than classmates,' finds his heart beginning to waver. In particular, there will be unexpected misunderstandings between Nam Ha Neul, Yeo Jung Woo, Bin Dae Young, and Lee Hong Ran, leading to unpredictable laughs," the production team shared.