Doctor Slump Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate Preview, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Slump episode 4 will air on JTBC on Sunday (February 4) at 10:30 pm KST. It stars Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong Ha. This chapter will feature a blossoming romance between the onscreen couple. According to the producers, the viewers can look forward to a change in the relationship between the two high school rivals. People in Korea can watch romantic comedy-drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo penned the script for this mini-series. Director Oh Hyun Jong helmed the direction for this drama. It revolves around the lives of two medical professionals who were rivals in the past. They reunite and help each other during struggling times in their lives. The story begins after star plastic surgeon Jung Woo struggles due to a strange medical accident.

Here is everything about Doctor Slump episode 4, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Doctor Slump episode 4:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A preview for Doctor Slump episode 4 features the beginning of a new relationship between the onscreen couple. The teaser images hint at the underlying courtroom tension that will play a vital role in the relationship between the two former rivals. According to the production team, their friendship will be realistic and comfortable to the point that it will make the viewers' hearts flutter.

"A new chapter will begin in the relationship between Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo, who shared a tearful embrace while drunk. Amidst the journey of their empathizing with and comforting one another, their hearts will begin to flutter. Please keep an eye on their journey of finding the 'light' in the darkest hour of their lives," the producers shared.

Yoon Park will appear as a plastic surgeon named Bin Dae Yeong. He has a rivalry with his college mate and well-known plastic surgeon Jeong Woo. Dae Yeong is a single parent of a middle schooler. Meanwhile, Kong Seong Ha will portray anesthesiologist Lee Hong Ran, Ha Neul's best friend. Oh Dong Min will play Min Kyung Min, the youngest professor in the anesthesiology department.