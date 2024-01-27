Doctor Slump: How to Watch, Airdate Preview, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Slump will premiere on JTBC on Saturday (January 27) at 10:30 pm KST. It stars Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong Ha. Episode 1 will introduce Shin Hye as a workaholic anesthesiologist named Nam Ha Neul who suffers from burnout syndrome. Hyung Sik will appear as a successful plastic surgeon named Yeo Jung Woo. People in Korea can watch romantic comedy-drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo penned the script for this mini-series. Director Oh Hyun Jong helmed the direction for this drama. It revolves around the lives of two medical professionals who were rivals in the past. They reunite and help each other during struggling times in their lives. The story begins after star plastic surgeon Jung Woo struggles due to a strange medical accident.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Doctor Slump episode 1:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A preview for Doctor Slump episode 1 features a reunion between Ha Neul and Jung Woo. The teaser images hint at the underlying tension between the former rivals during their first meeting in 14 years. According to the production team, the premiere episode will feature the delightful and exciting changes their relationship will undergo after the reunion.

"Witness the story of Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul, who, by chance, find themselves in each other's lives during both their brightest and most humble moments as they meet again after their lives have completely changed over the past 14 years. Their relationship will undergo a delightful and exciting change as they discover what each means to the other," the producers shared.

Yoon Park will appear as a plastic surgeon named Bin Dae Yeong. He has a rivalry with his college mate and well-known plastic surgeon Jeong Woo. Dae Yeong is a single parent of a middle schooler. Meanwhile, Kong Seong Ha will portray anesthesiologist Lee Hong Ran, Ha Neul's best friend. Oh Dong Min will play Min Kyung Min, the youngest professor in the anesthesiology department.