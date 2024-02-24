Doctor Slump Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate Preview, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Slump episode 9 will air on JTBC on Saturday (February 24) at 10:30 pm KST. It stars Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong Ha. Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo will feel awkward around each other in this chapter. The producers asked the viewers to keep an eye on the Woo-Neul couple's romance.

Scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo penned the script for this mini-series. Director Oh Hyun Jong helmed the direction for this drama. It revolves around the lives of two medical professionals who were rivals in the past. They reunite and help each other during struggling times in their lives. The story begins after star plastic surgeon Jung Woo struggles due to a strange medical accident.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romantic comedy-drama will air its next episode on JTBC on Saturday (February 24) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Doctor Slump episode 9:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A preview for Doctor Slump episode 9 teases an awkward encounter between the onscreen couple. The teaser images show the former couple unexpectedly meeting on the roof. According to the production team, the mini-series will feature the aftermath of their breakup in this chapter.

"Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul will experience the aftermath of their breakup [in today's episode]. Please keep an eye on the future of the Woo-Neul couple's romance to find out if their feelings for each other, which remain the same, will be able to reach one another," the producers shared.