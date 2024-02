Doctor Slump Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate Preview, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Slump episode 8 will air on JTBC on Saturday (February 18) at 10:30 pm KST. It stars Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong Ha. Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo will get into couple mode in this chapter. The producers asked the viewers to wait for the refreshing moments between the onscreen couple.

People in Korea can watch romantic comedy-drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo penned the script for this mini-series. Director Oh Hyun Jong helmed the direction for this drama. It revolves around the lives of two medical professionals who were rivals in the past. They reunite and help each other during struggling times in their lives. The story begins after star plastic surgeon Jung Woo struggles due to a strange medical accident.

Here is everything about Doctor Slump episode 8, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romantic comedy-drama will air its next episode on JTBC on Saturday (February 18) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Doctor Slump episode 8:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A preview for Doctor Slump episode 8 teases a romantic date between the onscreen couple. The teaser images show the former rivals enjoying their date in a library, having fun with one another. According to the production team, the mini-series will feature refreshing heart-fluttering moments between the onscreen couple in this chapter.

"Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo, who confirmed each other's true feelings through their confessions, will deliver refreshing heart-fluttering excitement as they get into couple mode, so please keep watch," the producers shared.

Yoon Park will appear as a plastic surgeon named Bin Dae Yeong. He has a rivalry with his college mate and well-known plastic surgeon Jeong Woo. Dae Yeong is a single parent of a middle schooler. Meanwhile, Kong Seong Ha will portray anesthesiologist Lee Hong Ran, Ha Neul's best friend. Oh Dong Min will play Min Kyung Min, the youngest professor in the anesthesiology department.