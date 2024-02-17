Doctor Slump Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate Preview, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Slump episode 7 will air on JTBC on Saturday (February 17) at 10:30 pm KST. It stars Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong Ha. Big revelations await the viewers in this chapter. The producers asked the viewers to watch the third trial of Yeo Jung Woo's case. People in Korea can watch romantic comedy-drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo penned the script for this mini-series. Director Oh Hyun Jong helmed the direction for this drama. It revolves around the lives of two medical professionals who were rivals in the past. They reunite and help each other during struggling times in their lives. The story begins after star plastic surgeon Jung Woo struggles due to a strange medical accident.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Doctor Slump episode 7:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A preview for Doctor Slump episode 7 features a romantic moment between the onscreen couple. The teaser images show the former rivals at the hospital, helping each other deal with the crisis. According to the production team, the mini-series will reveal new details about the unfortunate medical accident. It took place in Yeo Jung Woo's clinic.

"Episode 7 will feature Yeo Jung Woo's third trial at which he will attempt to prove his innocence. The inside story of the unfortunate medical accident that unexpectedly happened to Yeo Jung Woo will also be slowly revealed. Please keep a close eye on the mystery stalker and the hidden camera, which will become the keys to unraveling the truth," the producers shared.

Yoon Park will appear as a plastic surgeon named Bin Dae Yeong. He has a rivalry with his college mate and well-known plastic surgeon Jeong Woo. Dae Yeong is a single parent of a middle schooler. Meanwhile, Kong Seong Ha will portray anesthesiologist Lee Hong Ran, Ha Neul's best friend. Oh Dong Min will play Min Kyung Min, the youngest professor in the anesthesiology department.