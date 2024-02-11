Doctor Slump Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate Preview, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Slump episode 6 will air on JTBC on Sunday (February 11) at 10:30 pm KST. It stars Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong Ha. This chapter will feature the cameo appearance of Lee Sung Kyung. According to the producers, her presence will have a powerful impact. It will go beyond the typical cameo.

Scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo penned the script for this mini-series. Director Oh Hyun Jong helmed the direction for this drama. It revolves around the lives of two medical professionals who were rivals in the past. They reunite and help each other during struggling times in their lives. The story begins after star plastic surgeon Jung Woo struggles due to a strange medical accident.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romantic comedy-drama will air its next episode on JTBC on Sunday (February 11) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Doctor Slump episode 6:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A preview for Doctor Slump episode 6 features the cameo appearance of Lee Sung Kyung. The teaser images hint at the growing tension between the onscreen couple as the two former rivals meet their classmate unexpectedly. According to the production team, the presence of Lee Sung Kyung will have a powerful impact.

"Once again, we would like to thank Lee Sung Kyung, who readily agreed to make a special appearance. Because she has worked with both Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye before, she made the atmosphere on set even more fun and delightful. Although her appearance is brief, she will have a powerful presence that goes beyond the typical cameo," the producers shared.

Yoon Park will appear as a plastic surgeon named Bin Dae Yeong. He has a rivalry with his college mate and well-known plastic surgeon Jeong Woo. Dae Yeong is a single parent of a middle schooler. Meanwhile, Kong Seong Ha will portray anesthesiologist Lee Hong Ran, Ha Neul's best friend. Oh Dong Min will play Min Kyung Min, the youngest professor in the anesthesiology department.