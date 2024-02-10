Doctor Slump Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate Preview, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Slump episode 5 will air on JTBC on Saturday (February 10) at 10:30 pm KST. It stars Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong Ha. This chapter will feature a blossoming romance between the onscreen couple. According to the producers, the viewers can look forward to a change in the relationship between the two high school rivals.

People in Korea can watch romantic comedy-drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo penned the script for this mini-series. Director Oh Hyun Jong helmed the direction for this drama. It revolves around the lives of two medical professionals who were rivals in the past. They reunite and help each other during struggling times in their lives. The story begins after star plastic surgeon Jung Woo struggles due to a strange medical accident.

Here is everything about Doctor Slump episode 5, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Doctor Slump episode 5:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A preview for Doctor Slump episode 5 features the beginning of a new relationship between the onscreen couple. The teaser images hint at the growing tension between the two as the two former rivals develop romantic feelings for one another. According to the production team, their friendship will be realistic and comfortable to the point that it will make the viewers' hearts flutter.

"Because Nam Ha Neul has spent her entire life either studying or working, she has never dated or been in love. Now, not only is she confused about Yeo Jung Woo's feelings towards her. But she is also confused about her feelings. The process of her figuring this out will both deliver unexpected laughs and make viewers' hearts flutter. Please stay tuned to find out whether, as Yeo Jung Woo's medical accident trauma grows deeper, his relationship with Nam Ha Neul will be able to develop further," the producers shared.

Yoon Park will appear as a plastic surgeon named Bin Dae Yeong. He has a rivalry with his college mate and well-known plastic surgeon Jeong Woo. Dae Yeong is a single parent of a middle schooler. Meanwhile, Kong Seong Ha will portray anesthesiologist Lee Hong Ran, Ha Neul's best friend. Oh Dong Min will play Min Kyung Min, the youngest professor in the anesthesiology department.