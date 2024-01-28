Doctor Slump Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate Preview, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Slump episode 2 will air on JTBC on Sunday (January 28) at 10:30 pm KST. It stars Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong Ha. This chapter will feature a team-up between the four doctors. According to the producers, they will get entangled in unique ways. People in Korea can watch romantic comedy-drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo penned the script for this mini-series. Director Oh Hyun Jong helmed the direction for this drama. It revolves around the lives of two medical professionals who were rivals in the past. They reunite and help each other during struggling times in their lives. The story begins after star plastic surgeon Jung Woo struggles due to a strange medical accident.

Here is everything about Doctor Slump episode 2, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Doctor Slump episode 2:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A preview for Doctor Slump episode 2 features a meeting between Ha Neul, Jung Woo, Bin Dae Young, and Lee Hong Ran. The teaser images hint at the underlying tension between the former rivals during their first meeting in 14 years. According to the production team, their friendship will be realistic and comfortable to the point that it will make the viewers' hearts flutter.

"From the reunion of Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo, who spend their brightest and darkest hours together, to the meeting of Bin Dae Young and Lee Hong Ran, these four characters will become entangled in special ways. The story of these doctors, which will be more relatable and comforting because it's realistic, will make your heart flutter and have you smiling along," the producers shared.

Yoon Park will appear as a plastic surgeon named Bin Dae Yeong. He has a rivalry with his college mate and well-known plastic surgeon Jeong Woo. Dae Yeong is a single parent of a middle schooler. Meanwhile, Kong Seong Ha will portray anesthesiologist Lee Hong Ran, Ha Neul's best friend. Oh Dong Min will play Min Kyung Min, the youngest professor in the anesthesiology department.