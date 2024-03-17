Doctor Slump Episode 15 Recap, Review, Reactions; Episode 16 Spoilers

Doctor Slump episode 15 aired on JTBC on Saturday (March 16) at 10:30 pm KST. It followed Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo as they began their new journey together. Bin Dae Yeong and Lee Hong Ran will also take their relationship to the next level in this chapter. People in Korea watch romantic comedy-drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The penultimate episode of the romantic comedy-drama focussed on the new beginning of Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo. The male lead tried several ways to propose. But he did not succeed due to the circumstances. He bought a ring, which fell off his hands and slipped under the sofa.

The onscreen couple searched for the ring under the sofa, and two cockroaches came out. The hilarious scene of them running away from the cockroaches gave the viewers a good laugh. Although Jung Woo wanted to keep it a secret, Ha Neul's family heard about it from her. Since his first attempt to propose to her did not go well, he asked his senior for help.

The New Beginning

Dae Yeong suggested a bracelet. So, Jung Woo bought a bracelet for his girlfriend and went back, hoping to give it to her. His excitement disappeared after he heard how much Ha Neul hated wearing bracelets. The male lead rushed to the jewelry shop to get a necklace for his lover. Though the male lead bought several gifts for his girlfriend, he never got a chance to give it to her.

Meanwhile, Bada read an article about the money Jung Woo got as compensation. He began to treat his future brother-in-law differently. People close to the male lead started utilizing the opportunity for their benefit. Ha Neul felt bad seeing people trying to benefit from her boyfriend.

The female protagonist stood up for her lover. She helped him rekindle his relationship with his childhood. Ha Neul helped her lover rekindle his relationship with her childhood friends and stopped the university from publicizing the surgery. Although he wanted to propose to her, he failed to gather the courage.

Jung Woo felt embarrassed when Ha Neul asked him to join her family. When she saw all the gifts he bought for her, he told her the truth. The episode teased a happy ending for the doctor couple in the penultimate episode.

Bin Dae Yeong and Lee Hong Ran Romance

Bin Dae Yeong and Lee Hong Ran stopped talking to each other due to a misunderstanding. They felt awkward around one another until Jung Woo and Ha Neul helped them get back together. When Ha Neul and Jung Woo were enjoying a dinner date, the female lead received a call from her friend. Hong Ran asked her friend to help her. But Ha Neul told her friend she wanted to spend time with her boyfriend.

However, Jung Woo asked his girlfriend to help her friend, and Hong Ran joined them. Soon, the girls started drinking alcohol while discussing the various problems they faced recently. When things got out of hand, Jung Woo called his senior for help. It marked a change for the power couples in the drama.

Reviews and Reactions

It is one of the most beautiful marriage proposals I have ever seen. The way their eyes twinkle when they look at each other and the smiles that radiate happiness.

It has to be one of my favorite scenes. I love how protective Ha Neul is. She cannot see him in pain. Jeong Woo is someone too good for this world. Ha Neul is the only one who deserves him.

Ha Neul lying to her mom about being on duty and telling Jeong Woo she will sleep at his house instead while her mom stands near him is funny.

What I feel about this drama is that getting sick and being in a slump is inevitable, but what matters is how you try to get better by acknowledging your feelings & finding happiness in life again.

I was expecting the earrings as an addition, but the tiara was so unexpected & hilarious. Jung Woo is in love with her.

Doctor Slump Episode 16 Spoilers

The preview for the last episode teased a happy ending for the onscreen couple. Ha Neul and Jung Woo will spend quality time until the female lead decides to go abroad for six months. The viewers can look forward to some fun-filled moments between the onscreen couple in the finale.