Doctor Slump Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate Preview, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Slump episode 10 will air on JTBC on Sunday (February 25) at 10:30 pm KST. It stars Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong Ha. Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo will rekindle their romance in this chapter. The producers asked the viewers to keep an eye on the Woo-Neul couple's romance.

People in Korea can watch romantic comedy-drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo penned the script for this mini-series. Director Oh Hyun Jong helmed the direction for this drama. It revolves around the lives of two medical professionals who were rivals in the past. They reunite and help each other during struggling times in their lives. The story begins after star plastic surgeon Jung Woo struggles due to a strange medical accident.

Here is everything about Doctor Slump episode 10, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Doctor Slump episode 10:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A preview for Doctor Slump episode 10 features a romantic moment between the onscreen couple. The teaser images show the former couple sharing a moment at a nightclub. According to the production team, the mini-series will feature the post-breakup romance in this chapter.

"Please stay tuned to find out if Yeo Jung Woo will be able to overcome his trauma through Nam Ha Neul. Will the Woo-Neul couple find their way into their second [attempt at a] relationship? Don't miss Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul's future post-breakup romance," the producers shared.

Yoon Park will appear as a plastic surgeon named Bin Dae Yeong. He has a rivalry with his college mate and well-known plastic surgeon Jeong Woo. Dae Yeong is a single parent of a middle schooler. Meanwhile, Kong Seong Ha will portray anesthesiologist Lee Hong Ran, Ha Neul's best friend. Oh Dong Min will play Min Kyung Min, the youngest professor in the anesthesiology department.