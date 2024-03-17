Doctor Slump Ending, Episode 16 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate Preview, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Slump episode 16 will air on JTBC on Sunday (March 17) at 10:30 pm KST. It stars Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong Ha. Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo will enjoy their happy ending in this chapter. The producers asked the viewers to keep an eye on the Woo-Neul couple's romance.

People in Korea can watch romantic comedy-drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo penned the script for this mini-series. Director Oh Hyun Jong helmed the direction for this drama. It revolves around the lives of two medical professionals who were rivals in the past. They reunite and help each other during struggling times in their lives. The story begins after star plastic surgeon Jung Woo struggles due to a strange medical accident.

Here is everything about Doctor Slump episode 16, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romantic comedy-drama will air its next episode on JTBC on Sunday (March 17) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Doctor Slump episode 16:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A preview for Doctor Slump episode 16 features a heartfelt conversation between Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo. The teaser images show the onscreen couple enjoying a dinner date and taking their relationship to the next level. According to the production team, the mini-series will feature romance in earnest in this chapter.

"As befits the Woo-Neul couple, who overcame the slump and burnout that caused them to face the worst moment of their lives, the drama's story will bring viewers joy and make their hearts flutter until the end. We hope the final episode will be healing for the viewers who watched [our drama] while laughing, crying, and feeling their hearts race together with Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo," the producers shared.

Yoon Park will appear as a plastic surgeon named Bin Dae Yeong. He has a rivalry with his college mate and well-known plastic surgeon Jeong Woo. Dae Yeong is a single parent of a middle schooler. Meanwhile, Kong Seong Ha will portray anesthesiologist Lee Hong Ran, Ha Neul's best friend. Oh Dong Min will play Min Kyung Min, the youngest professor in the anesthesiology department.

"Please keep an eye on Jung Woo and Ha Neul until the end to see if they will be able to overcome their slump," cast members Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik expressed.