Doctor Slump Episode 14 Recap, Review, Reactions; Episode 15 Spoilers

Doctor Slump episode 14 aired on JTBC on Sunday (March 10) at 10:30 pm KST. It began with a time jump of three weeks and featured the impact of Min Kyung Min's unexpected demise on Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Doctor Slump took the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events in episode 14. Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo felt sorry for their senior, also a victim. But they also felt angry because he tried to take revenge on an innocent person. The onscreen couple did not know how to deal with their emotions.

Ha Neul thought Kyung Min could have been alive if she had not confronted him that night. In the meantime, Jung Woo felt guilty for not forgiving his senior. But they did not let the people around them know about their struggles. The onscreen couple hid their pains and pretended to be okay.

The Painful Journey

Ha Neul's mother knew the kids were in pain. She decided to take them on a trip to cheer them. The female lead and her family took Jung Woo to Busan. They got closer to each other during the trip. Jung Woo shared his pain with Ha Neul's mother. She helped him recover and stay happy.

Meanwhile, Ha Neul shared her pain with her uncle. He helped her make the right decision and move on in life. The onscreen couple opened up about their struggles to one another. The female lead lot her lover about the job offer she received from the University. He encouraged her to pursue her dreams. They decided to take their relationship to the next level towards the end of Doctor Slump episode 14.

Reviews and Reactions

The expression in his eyes as he looked at her, It's full of love. He said he loved her with all his heart. It was true. It was heartwarming and full of love.

Haneul's family is so loving, cute, and relatable. Her mom packed up all the food for their road trip and was feeding the kids throughout the journey. She wanted to lift Haneul and Jeongwoo's mood so she danced+

#DoctorSlumpEp14 was such a refreshing and healing episode in comparison to the previous two. I'm ready for the finale next week.

Are they genuinely working on helping out a kid, complimenting each other, and having some teasing while being professionals??? Oh, they are THE doctor couple!

Just finished #DoctorSlumpEp14 and I won't ever get tired of saying how much they mean to me. My healing couple.

Ha Neul's mom is so typical Asian mom who if you want to go anywhere, you have to bring a lot of food.

I thought Doctor Slump was supposed to be a ROM-COM. So, WHY do we have Jeong Woo crying his eyes out because his beautiful heart has been broken, trampled on, shattered & hurt beyond belief SO MANY TIMES?

I adore Ha Neul's family. Chaotic & imperfect but her strongest support system. Love that Jung Woo is going to be a part of this. May not fully compensate for his lousy parents, but at least here he's gonna find comfort & love. And lots of laughter.

This episode was too good. I cried and laughed a lot and that ending I liked it. I keep replaying that scene. It just got me. I was so happy to see them getting over their pain and finding peace and happiness again.

yeah... we didn't get a kiss scene tonight but we gonna get that marriage proposal and bed scene next weekend CAN WE SKIP TO THE GOOD PART ALREADY??????

Doctor Slump Episode 15 Spoilers

The preview for this week shows Ha Neul and Jung Woo taking their relationship to the next level. With only an episode left for the finale, the viewers are curious to know if wedding bells will ring for the onscreen couple this week.