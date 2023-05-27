Doctor Cha Episode 14 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Cha episode 14 will air on JTBC Sunday, May 28, at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the various methods adopted by Seo In Ho to mend his relationship with Cha Jeong Suk. He will appear as a different man this week. The doctor will focus on doing everything to change his wife's decision about divorce.

With just two episodes left for the finale, the viewers are curious about the title character. People in Korea can watch the upcoming episode of this medical drama on TV this Sunday at 10.30 pm KST. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Middle East, Hong Kong, China, and the UK, can watch the upcoming chapter with subtitles on Netflix.

International Air Timings of Doctor Cha Episode 14:

Australia - 11.30 pm

Japan - 10.30 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

Malaysia - 9.30 pm

Indonesia - 8.30 pm

Thailand - 8.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

Europe - 3.30 pm

Britain - 2.30 pm

New Zealand - 1.30 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Brazil - 10.30 am

Here is everything about Doctor Cha episode 14, which will air on JTBC Sunday at 10.30 pm KST.

Story

The mini-series revolves around a resident who works at a University hospital. Her husband works at the same hospital as the resident chief surgeon. He has an extramarital relationship with a fellow doctor who also works at the same hospital. The senior doctors were deeply in love with one another while they were medical students. But some unexpected events forced the resident chief surgeon to marry the title character while he was a resident.

Without being aware of her husband's extramarital relationship with his first love, the female lead returns to the medical field as a resident after 20 years. She excitedly joins the hospital where her husband and son work. To hide his secret relationship with his fellow doctor, the chief surgeon tries to discourage his wife from restarting her professional life. However, he fails in his mission.

Preview

The producers teased a fun-filled episode this Sunday. According to them, the chapter will make the viewers laugh out loud. The prime focus of this chapter will be the entertaining transformation of Seo In Ho. He will plan a grand divorce prevention scheme by transforming himself from a "stern and serious" doctor to something completely different.

"Cha Jung Sook's divorce announcement gives rise to an entertaining transformation by Seo In Ho. Please look forward to the grand divorce prevention scheme planned by Seo In Ho, who will go from a 'stern and serious' doctor to something completely different because of his desperate struggles. His pitiful fight to recover his relationship with Cha Jung Sook will make viewers laugh. Please stay tuned to find out whether Seo In Ho's transformation will be able to change Cha Jung Sook's mind," the producers teased.

The followers of this medical drama will have to wait until this Sunday to find out what lies ahead for Jeong Suk, her mother, Seung Hee, In Ho, and Roy Kim.