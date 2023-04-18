Doctor Cha: How to Watch, Premiere Review, Episodes 1 and 2 Recap (First Impression)

Doctor Cha is a new medical drama that premiered on JTBC Saturday, April 15, at 10.30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch this medical drama on TV. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The first episode introduced viewers to a housewife named Cha Jung Sook. Although the title character has a medical license, she gave up on her professional life 20 years ago to take care of her family. She felt happy helping her husband and taking care of their two children. She devoted her life to her family.

Uhm Jung Hwa portrays the title role in Doctor Cha, the medical drama that revolves around the life of a housewife-turned-medical resident. Kim Byung Chul plays the role of her husband, Seo In Ho. He is the chief surgeon at a university hospital. Song Ji Ho appears on screens as their son, Seo Jung Min. He is a first-year surgical resident. Lee Seo Yeon represents their daughter Seo Yi Rang.

Doctor Cha Premiere Review

Episode 1 introduced viewers to the title character and people close to her. The chapter focuses on the sacrifices of a housewife who gives up everything for her family but receives nothing in return. The story develops fast with a bit of family drama. Unlike other medical dramas, this mini-series will focus on a woman who made a comeback to the medical field with her hard work and determination.

K-drama fans can look forward to family drama at home and in the hospital. The title character will work as a first-year surgical resident at the same hospital her husband works. If the story maintains the pace in the upcoming episodes, the drama will become one of the best entertainers for the weekend.

Doctor Cha Episodes 1 and 2 Recap

The medical drama begins with a scene of the female lead visiting her close friend Baek Mi Hee. She is a dermatologist. Through their conversation, the viewers know that the female lead has a medical license. But she has not practiced for 20 years. The mini-series then introduces viewers to the family members of Jung Sook. Her mother-in-law, Kwak Ae Sim, takes advantage of every opportunity to discourage her daughter-in-law from restarting her career.

When the female lead tells her mother-in-law about her regrets about being a housewife, the latter says the former should be proud of looking after her family. Meanwhile, the female lead's husband enjoys time with his mistress, Choi Seung Hee, at the hospital. They work in the same place. She was his first love. Jung Sook is unaware of her husband's extramarital affair.

The female lead realizes the importance of her career after she fails to help a sick person. On her way back, she faces a difficult situation. A man faints on the bus, and the passengers look for a doctor. When the female lead whispers that she is a doctor, somebody overhears her and asks to help the sick person. But she panics and requests other passengers to call an ambulance. While transferring the person to a nearby hospital, she meets a young surgeon unexpectedly. His name is Roy Kim.

The story takes a turn after the female lead gets admitted to a hospital after fainting while shopping at a department store. The test results revealed the female lead's chronic illness and need for a liver transplant. In Ho is the only eligible donor, but he hesitates to help his wife. Ae Sim also stops her son from donating his liver to his wife. Roy Kim observes everything quietly and waits for a donor to help his patient. Luckily, Jung Kook received the organ from a brain-dead patient and returned to life.

New Life, New Goal

The liver transplant surgery was a success. Jung Sook came up to life, and the first thing she did was curse her husband. She felt lonely at home and decided to do something that made her happy. The female lead went shopping at first, but it did not make her happy. When she met Roy Kim, he encouraged her to return to the medical field. So, she studied hard and secured good marks for the residency exam. The title character then applied for residency at the same hospital where her husband and son work.

Watch Doctor Cha episode 3 on Saturday, April 22, at 10.30 pm KST to find out what lies ahead for Jung Sook. The preview for this week shows the female lead working as a first-year surgical resident under her husband's mistress. The followers of this medical drama can look forward to fulfilled moments between the title character and her family in the upcoming chapter.