Doctor Cha Episode 13 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Cha episode 13 will air on JTBC Saturday, May 27, at 10.30 pm KST. Cha Jeong Suk will be in a tough spot this week due to her mother's illness. Being caught in a love triangle with Seo In Ho and Choi Seung Hee, the title character did not get much time to spend with her mother recently. When she finds out that Seung Hee is treating her mother, the female lead may make a difficult decision about her marriage with In Ho.

With just three episodes left for the finale, the viewers are curious about the title character. People in Korea can watch the upcoming episode of this medical drama on TV this Saturday at 10.30 pm KST. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Middle East, Hong Kong, China, and the UK, can watch the upcoming chapter with subtitles on Netflix.

International Air Timings of Doctor Cha Episode 13:

Australia - 11.30 pm

Japan - 10.30 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

Malaysia - 9.30 pm

Indonesia - 8.30 pm

Thailand - 8.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

Europe - 3.30 pm

Britain - 2.30 pm

New Zealand - 1.30 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Brazil - 10.30 am

Here is everything about Doctor Cha episode 13, which will air on JTBC Saturday at 10.30 pm KST.

Story

The mini-series revolves around a resident who works at a University hospital. Her husband works at the same hospital as the resident chief surgeon. He has an extramarital relationship with a fellow doctor who also works at the same hospital. The senior doctors were deeply in love with one another while they were medical students. But some unexpected events forced the resident chief surgeon to marry the title character while he was a resident.

Without being aware of her husband's extramarital relationship with his first love, the female lead returns to the medical field as a resident after 20 years. She excitedly joins the hospital where her husband and son work. To hide his secret relationship with his fellow doctor, the chief surgeon tries to discourage his wife from restarting her professional life. However, he fails in his mission.

Spoilers

Previously, In Ho made a big decision about his future with Jeong Suk. He wanted to break up with Seung Hee to save his marriage with Jeong Suk. The professor met his secret lover and requested her to help him save his marriage. Seung Hee became furious after hearing her baby daddy's special request.

On the other end, Jeong Suk struggled to decide on her marriage to In Ho. She tried hard to help her children focus on their future without getting disturbed due to family problems. Jeong Suk did not know if getting a divorce would benefit the kids. Toward the end of episode 12, she arranged the memorial service for her father-in-law and informed the family members that she would be leaving the house forever.

Preview

A promo video for this week shows In Ho requesting his wife to stay back, at least for the sake of their children. But Jeong Suk informs her husband that it's too late for them to save the marriage. Seo In Ho waits for a positive response from Jeong Suk and tries hard to save his marriage with her.

However, Jeong Suk does not get much time to think about her marriage this week because she finds out about her mother's illness. When the female lead finds out Seung Hee is treating her mother, she becomes tense. Seung Hee might use this opportunity to turn the card in her favor. She seems to be threatening the resident about something.

The followers of this medical drama will have to wait until this Saturday to find out what lies ahead for Jeong Suk, her mother, Seung Hee, In Ho, and Roy Kim.