Doctor Cha Episode 9 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Cha Episode 9 will air on JTBC this Saturday, May 13, at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the complicated relationship between resident Cha Jeong Suk, her husband Seo In Ho, his lover Choi Seung Hee, and their fellow doctor Roy Kim. People in Korea can watch the ninth episode of this medical drama on TV this Saturday at 10.30 pm KST.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Middle East, Hong Kong, China, and the UK, can watch the upcoming chapter of this romantic comedy-drama with subtitles on Netflix.

Here is everything about the ninth episode of Doctor Cha, which will air on JTBC this Saturday at 10.30 pm KST.

Story

The mini-series revolves around a resident who works at a University hospital. Her husband works at the same hospital as the resident chief surgeon. He has an extramarital relationship with a fellow doctor who also works at the same hospital. The senior doctors were deeply in love with one another while they were medical students. But some unexpected events forced the resident chief surgeon to marry the title character even while he was a resident.

Without being aware of her husband's extramarital relationship with his first love, the female lead returned to the medical field as a resident after 20 years. She excitedly joins the hospital where her husband and son work. To hide his secret relationship with his fellow doctor, the chief surgeon tries to discourage his wife from restarting her professional life. However, he fails in his mission.

Spoilers

The chief surgeon hides his extramarital affair from the family members and colleagues until episode 7. Although Doctor Cha did not trust her husband completely, she never wanted to believe that he cheated on her. But in episode 7, the chief surgeon's children know about his secret relationship. But the kids never wanted their mother to know about it. Nevertheless, the resident now knows everything about her husband's extramarital affair towards the end of episode 8.

The followers of this medical drama are eagerly waiting to find out how doctor cha will deal with the situation. They curiously wait to find out if the chief surgeon will try to be with his family or support his lover and their illegitimate daughter. Episode 9 will have several fun-filled scenes between the onscreen couple and their colleagues.

Preview

The promotional stills for this week feature a meeting between the chief surgeon and his lover. When things turn out for the worst, Choi Seung Hee returns the precious gift she received from baby daddy. According to the production team, the viewers can look forward to changes in the relationship between Choi Seung Hee and Seo In Ho in Doctor Cha episode 9.

"Cha Jung Sook's decision to face the truth that she did not want to face brings a huge change to the relationship between Seo In Ho and Choi Seung Hee. Please stay tuned to find out how Cha Jung Sook will overcome this crisis and what choices Seo In Ho and Choi Seung Hee will make," the producers shared,

The promo for this week hints at troubled moments for the chief surgeon as his colleague Roy Kim does everything to help doctor cha. The kids are also likely to support their mother and quietly watch their father struggling to bring peace between the two families.

Uhm Jung Hwa portrays the title role in Doctor Cha, the medical drama that revolves around the life of a housewife-turned-medical resident. Kim Byung Chul plays the role of her husband, Seo In Ho. He is the chief surgeon at a university hospital. Song Ji Ho appears on screens as their son, Seo Jung Min. He is a first-year surgical resident. Lee Seo Yeon represents their daughter Seo Yi Rang.