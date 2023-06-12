Doctor Cha Ending Explained, Episode 16 (Finale) Recap: Cha Jeong Suk's Big Decision

Doctor Cha's ending focuses on the big decision made by Cha Jeong Suk. Episode 16 aired on JTBC Sunday, June 4, at 10.30 pm KST. The finale followed Jeong Suk as she tried to overcome the big crisis while preparing for a new journey. People in Korea watched the last chapter of this medical drama on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, enjoyed the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The finale of Doctor Cha featured some lighter moments between Cha Jeong Suk, Seo In Ho, Roy Kim, and Choi Seung Hee. After watching the cliffhanger of episode 15, the viewers were curious to know about the big decision made by Jeong Suk. The first-year resident doctor was getting ready for her second liver transplant.

Doctor Roy Kim, the professor who led her first liver transplant surgery and the person with a secret crush on her, wanted to donate his liver to her. Her husband, In Ho, also offered his liver. But she did not want to be indebted to either of them. So, she refused to accept their offers.

The Big Decision

Jeong Suk thought In Ho might take the liver donation as a reason to convince her t get a divorce. The resident also thought she would be asked to start a family with Doctor Kim if she accepted his organ. She was preparing to bid adieu to all when In Ho signed the divorce agreement and promised he would never force her to change her decision about their marriage.

So, Jeong Suk accepted In Ho's liver, and Doctor Kim led the organ transplant surgery. The operation was a success. The resident recovered quickly. But she focused on her career and dreams instead of dedicating her life to her family. She opened a clinic in the building, which was under her name, and enjoyed her freedom.

In the meantime, In Ho worked hard for Jeong Suk and Seung Hee. He helped with their patients and volunteered for medical camps. Doctor Kim, on the other hand, found the love of his life and enjoyed life. The medical drama featured a happy ending for all.