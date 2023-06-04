Doctor Cha Ending, Episode 16 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Cha's end will focus on the complicated relationship between Cha Jeong Suk, Seo In Ho, Roy Kim, and Choi Seung Hee. Episode 16 will air on JTBC Sunday, June 4, at 10.30 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the finale on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Middle East, Hong Kong, China, and the UK, can watch the upcoming chapter with subtitles on Netflix.

International Air Timings of Doctor Cha Episode 16:

Australia - 11.30 pm

Japan - 10.30 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

Malaysia - 9.30 pm

Indonesia - 8.30 pm

Thailand - 8.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

Europe - 3.30 pm

Britain - 2.30 pm

New Zealand - 1.30 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Brazil - 10.30 am

Here is everything about Doctor Cha episode 16, which will air on JTBC Sunday at 10.30 pm KST.

Story

The mini-series revolves around a resident who works at a University hospital. Her husband works at the same hospital as the resident chief surgeon. He has an extramarital relationship with a fellow doctor who also works at the same hospital. The senior doctors were deeply in love with one another while they were medical students. But some unexpected events forced the resident chief surgeon to marry the title character while he was a resident.

Without being aware of her husband's extramarital relationship with his first love, the female lead returns to the medical field as a resident after 20 years. She excitedly joins the hospital where her husband and son work. To hide his secret relationship with his fellow doctor, the chief surgeon tries to discourage his wife from restarting her professional life. However, he fails in his mission.

Preview

The producers recently teased the ending of Doctor Cha, which will air its next episode on Sunday. According to them, the finale will focus on Jeong Suk trying to reboot her life while making a big decision about her relationship with Roy Kim and In Ho.

"Stay tuned until the end to see how Cha Jung Sook, who has found herself in a serious crisis, will complete the rebooting of her life. Please keep an eye on whether Seo In Ho will be able to seize one final chanceâ€”and what choices Choi Seung Hee and Roy Kim will make," the production team shared.