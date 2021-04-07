Is DMX Dead? Claudia Jordan Prematurely Tweets About Rapper's Death, Sparks Outrage on Social Media

Claudia Jordan has created a firestorm on social media after inaccurately tweeting about DMX's death.

The talk show host took to Twitter on Tuesday to tweet, "Rest in Paradise DMX," along with a broken heart, crown and praying emoji.

DMX, whose actual name is Earl Simmons, is in critical condition and fighting for his life after suffering from a heart attack as a result of a drug overdose.

Outrage on Social Media

Jordan's post drew the ire of DMX's fans and social media users who slammed her for prematurely and inaccurately announcing the rapper's death while his near and dear ones are praying at his bedside for his recovery.

"This is disrespectful as hell!! Why would you put this out before his family!" wrote one user, while another commented, "It has not been confirmed. Why post this BEFORE the family can confirm? This is just tacky!"

Here are some of the other reactions:

After facing flak on Twitter, Jordan deleted her tweet and posted an apology. "I'm sorry," she wrote with a praying emoji.

DMX is Alive, to Undergo Brain Function Tests on Wednesday

As previously reported, DMX was rushed to a hospital in New York after suffering a heart attack induced by a drug overdose at his residence on Friday night. The Party Up hitmaker is currently on life support and in a vegetative state. The rapper is scheduled to undergo a series of critical brain function tests on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The report cited DMX's manager, Steve Rifkind, who said doctors will perform the tests, which, as the name suggests, are used to determine the level of brain function.The TMZ article also cited sources who claimed DMX has had "little brain activity" and the prognosis is not looking good. The results from Wednesday's test will determine the next steps to be taken with his care.

Rifkind Releases Statement on 'Misinformation'

Following Jordan's controversial tweet, Rifkind issued a statement on the spreading of misinformation regarding DMX's condition.

Rifkind wanted to make it clear ... "DMX is currently on life support and in a coma. There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive. Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what's best from there. We appreciate your prayers and support."