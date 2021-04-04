Rapper DMX Health Update: Earl Simmons' Condition Critical After Suffering Heart Attack Triggered due to Drug Overdose

Rapper DMX, whose original name is Earl Simmons, is in the Intensive Care Unit at White Plains Hospital in New York after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital following a drug overdose at his home on Friday, 2 April.

Official Statement

DMX's lawyer has confirmed about the rapper suffering a heart attack. "I'm very sad about it, extremely sad. He's like my son. He's just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth," the New York-based lawyer said.

However, the 'It's Dark and Hell Is Hot' hitmaker did not clarify whether he suffered a heart attack due to a drug overdose. He added, "'I've spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other. I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance. I have known Earl for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important. He's truly a poet of our time.'"

Condition Critical

A report on TMZ claims that a source telling the publication that his condition is critical and might not make it. The 50-year old is in a "vegetative state" and another source said that as he having "some brain activity."

His children are flying to New York to see him. The family has also thanked the rapper's fans and well-wishes for sending their prayers for his speedy recovery.

Failed to Defeat Addiction

DMX has been battling drug addiction for over a decade. In 2010, the rapper was arrested for using drugs and violating the terms of his probation. He has been to rehab facilities several times after he had accidentally smoked cocaine at the age of 14.

After releasing from prison in 2019 in a tax evasion case, he last checked himself into a rehab centre. Despite being in rehab facilities on numerous occasions, 'And Then There Was X' hitmaker could not defeat the addiction.

His last stage performance was in July 2020.