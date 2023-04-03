Divorce Attorney Shin Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Divorce Attorney Shin will focus on two cases -- the custody battle of Seo Gi Yeong and the divorce case of Ma Geum Hee. Episode 12 will air on JTBC Saturday, April 8, at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will feature the hardships attorney Shin Sung Han has to go through to win the custody battle of his nephew. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the legal drama with subtitles on Netflix.

The legal drama will end with episode 12. It will take the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster ride. The reason Sung Han became a lawyer was his nephew, Gi Yeong. He wanted to protect his nephew in the absence of his sister. The lawyer was also curious about the reason behind the sudden demise of his only sibling. The last chapter would unfold the mystery while featuring the victory of Sung Han.

Here are the International Air Timings of Divorce Attorney Shin Episode 12

Australia - 12 midnight

China - 9.30 pm

India - 7 pm

The UK - 1.30 pm

The US - 8.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Canada - 6.30 am

Divorce Attorney Shin Spoilers

Previously, Sung Han met the six lawyers hired by Seo Chang Jin to defend him in the divorce case with Geum Hee. Sung Han felt uneasy after the meeting. It was easy to win the case, but he thought about a trap set by the head of Daenam Electronics to win the case. While he was busy in thought, Jang Hyeong Geun knocked on the door.

Sung Han was surprised to see his nephew in the house. The child was alone and looked scared. Before the lawyer could ask him anything, the child cried and asked for help. Seo Gi Yeong said he was alone and needed help. Sung Han comforted his nephew and promised to help. The lawyer did not know if he should fight for the custody battle of his nephew.

Lee Seo Jin, Jang Hyeong Geun, Jo Jeong Sik, Choi Jun, and Ma Geum Hee encouraged Sung Han to protect his nephew. So, the lawyer will get involved in a legal battle with Jin Young Joo in the finale of Divorce Attorney Shin. It will not be easy to win this case, but the preview for this week teases a happy ending for the famous divorce attorney Shin.

The ending of this legal drama could feature some fun moments between Sung Han and his friends. Jang Hyeong Geun and Kim So Yeon might take their relationship to the next level in Divorce Attorney Shin episode 12. Sung Han and Lee Seo Jin would get closer to each other as they worked together.

The legal drama stars Cho Seung Woo, Han Hye Jin, Kim Sung Kyun, Jung Moon Sung, Kang Mal Geum, Cha Hwa Yeon, Jeon Bae Soo, Noh Susanna, Han Eun Seong, Lee Eun Jae, Yoo Joo Hye, Kim Tae Hyang, Kong Hyun Ji, Lee Ho Jae, Kim Joon Eui, and Kang Hye Won.