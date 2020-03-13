The novel Coronavirus declared as a pandemic has spread all over the world within three months of its outbreak likely from a wet market in Wuhan, China. It has undoubtedly triggered panic globally as the death toll has risen near to 5,000 to date.

The World Health Organisation and many health experts have recommended the public to avoid close contact with sick people as well as to maintain personal hygiene. The major precautionary measures advised by them to avoid contracting the deadly virus include avoiding handshakes and kissing as the virus can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact.

World leaders adopting India's 'Namaste'

Now, looks like even the world leaders are scared of the pandemic, as many of them have already ditched their usual way of greeting people. It has to be noted that many celebrities and politicians are among the confirmed Coronavirus cases reported so far.

Therefore, instead of shaking hands, hugging or kissing, many of them have started adopting the Indian style of greeting, that is, wishing 'Namaste' with hands pressed together and fingers pointing upwards. It is now considered the safest way to greet people.

Check out the list of celebrities who have embraced the Indian greeting style:

Emmanuel Macron

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron replaced the traditional handshake by greeting Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia with a 'namaste' to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. They were also seen giving a flying kiss to each other, unlike their traditional style.

Prince Charles

Videos of British throne Prince Charles embracing the Indian-style greeting during a Commonwealth event in London have also surfaced online.

Donald Trump and Leo Varadkar

The US President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar were also spotted greeting each other with a 'namaste' at the Oval Office on Thursday, March 12, 2020. "You know I just got back from India and I didn't shake any hands there. It was very easy because they go like this and Japan goes like this (Trump bends a little). They are ahead of the curve (sic)," Trump said during the press conference.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also suggested people on changing their greeting habits in an attempt to fight the deadly virus.