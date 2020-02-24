US President Donald Trump arrived in India along with the First Lady Melania Trump and their daughter Ivanka Trump on Monday, February 24. They landed at the Ahmedabad airport at around 11:30 am (IST), but shortly before that, Trump tweeted announcing his arrival, that too in Hindi.

Trump's Hindi tweet

At 10:13 am, Trump tweeted "Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hai. Hum raaste mein hai, kuch hi ghanton mein hum sabse milenge". Trump has over 72.8 million followers on Twitter and most of them would be confused as to what the tweet says.

Trump's latest tweet can be translated as "We are eager to visit Bharat. We are on our way, will meet all of you in a while." Though we are unsure as to who suggested this idea to the US President, it has impressed many Indians, who have been sending welcoming messages to him.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has welcomed the First Family at his home state Gujarat along with other dignitaries, has also responded to Trump's tweet with the popular phrase "Athithi devo bhava". It means "Guest is god".

Meanwhile, when Trump and his family announced their departure to India, Modi had tweeted: "India awaits your arrival@POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad."

Trump's Indian visit

After the mega roadshow covering a distance of 22-km in Ahmedabad, the leaders arrived at Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram. The President and the First Lady were spotted spinning Gandhiji's iconic Charkha (wheel) at the ashram.

The delegates will now attend the 'Namaste Trump' event, which will happen at the world's largest cricket stadium—Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium, also known as Motera Stadium—in Ahmedabad. As many as 110,000 people have gathered at the stadium to witness the grand event.

After the 'Namaste Trump', the leaders and delegates are expected to leave for Agra, to visit the iconic Taj Mahal. After spending almost an hour, they will head to New Delhi on Monday itself.