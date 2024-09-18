Who Is Kristina Khorram? Diddy's "Right Hand" Now Under Investigation in Racketeering and Sex Trafficking Case

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the hip-hop mogul, was arrested by Homeland Security agents in New York on Monday night. The charges against him include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transporting individuals for prostitution. He remains in custody after his $50 million bail request was denied.

A source close to the investigation revealed that Kristina Khorram, Chief of Staff at Combs Enterprises, could be more involved than initially suspected. Once described by Diddy as his "right hand," Khorram is now under scrutiny for allegedly playing a critical role in these illicit activities. The insider told reporters, "If anyone is a gatekeeper, Kristina would know everything."

According to the 14-page indictment, Combs allegedly received assistance from high-ranking employees to "carry out, facilitate, and cover up his abuse and commercial sex trafficking ring." While the indictment does not specifically name Khorram or any other employees, her proximity to the mogul raises questions.

In 2021, Combs publicly praised Khorram on Facebook, saying, "She's been my right hand for the last eight years and has consistently proven to get things done. I don't know how I'd function without her."

Khorram has also been compared to Ghislaine Maxwell in another lawsuit filed by Lil Rhody in February. Rhody described Khorram as "the Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs' Jeffrey Epstein," referring to the notorious sex offender and his accomplice. In this suit, Rhody accused Khorram of ordering prostitutes and sex workers for Diddy.

Additionally, Rhody's lawsuit alleges that Khorram instructed other staff members to carry drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana so Diddy could have access to his "drug of choice" at any time. The lawsuit further claims Khorram knowingly participated in and supported a sex-trafficking operation. She allegedly played a key role in organizing and executing a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) enterprise.

Khorram also reportedly collaborated with another employee, Stevie J, who helped recruit sex workers for the enterprise. Diddy's legal team has dismissed these accusations as false. His attorney, Erica Wolff, called the lawsuit "pure fiction" and a "shameless attempt to create media hype." Wolff denied all allegations, stating that the lawsuit was designed to extract a quick settlement.

The investigation continues, with the authorities gathering evidence from recordings, text messages, and other communications, including messages from Khorram. Further developments are expected as the case unfolds.