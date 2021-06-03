The upcoming campus drama At A Distance Spring Is Green has become a hot topic of discussion on Twitter. Many Korean Drama lovers are curious to know the relationship between Yeo Joon and Nam Soo Hyun. The reason behind it is the expression of Yeo Joon in the latest poster.

The still that features Soo Hyun and Yeo Joon looking at each other confused many K-drama fans. While some Twitter users believe that the image teases a friendly relationship between the two characters, a few others consider it as another queer bait.

Will Yeo Joon Fall in Love with Nam Soo Hyun?

"The smiling face of Joon itself is a spoiler. It teases a lot about his relationship with Soo Hun. Well, we will have to wait for the premiere of this mini-series to know more about it. Can't Wait for it!!!" a Twitter user wrote.

"They look so cute together. It is a love triangle with Joon at the top of the pyramid," another K-drama fan tweeted.

"Though KBS released several posters of At A Distance Spring Is Green, this is the only poster that features the main story and the lead couple," a Twitter user stated.

Yeo Joon and Nam Soo Hyun Bromance

However, a social media user claimed the new poster is a Korean queer bait. "I bet it is another queer bait," the person stated.

In a similar vein, another Twitter user predicted, "I smell another Korean queer bait. Seriously, they need to stop it. They should either commit to it or don't do it at all."

Meanwhile, a few Twitter users who have read the webtoon treated the confused K-drama fans with some spoilers. "The drama is based on a popular webtoon in which the second male lead dates the first male lead's elder brother. But the mini-series may not include this sequence. In the show, the two male leads may end up as good friends," a Twitter user wrote.

Well, Korean drama lovers worldwide will have to watch At A Distance Spring Is Green on KBS 2TV from July 14 onwards to find out the relationship between Yeo Joon and Soo Hyun.