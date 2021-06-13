The much-awaited campus drama At A Distance Spring Is Green will begin its telecast on KBS 2TV from Monday, June 14. Episode 1 of the Park Ji Hoon starrer mini-series will start airing at 9.30 pm KST. Along with Ji Hoon, actors Bae In Hyuk and Kang Min Ah will also appear in the mini-series as central characters.

Kdrama fans can watch the premiere episode of this Monday-Tuesday drama on TV or stream it online on the official webpage of the broadcasting channel. This show is also available on various online streaming platforms, like Viki, with subtitles.

This campus drama is based on a webtoon of the same name, and it will follow three youngsters currently studying at Myungil University. Ji Hoon's character Yeo Joon is one of them. He belongs to a wealthy family and is a popular student on campus. The character hides a secret wound behind his bright smiles, and the viewers will get to know about it in the premiere episode.

Yeo Joon shares a complicated relationship with his senior Nam Soo Hyun, played by Bae In Hyuk. Soo Hyun is an unfriendly student who depends on part-time jobs for her financial needs. According to the producers, these two characters are entirely different from each other. Kdrama fans will know more about their personalities and their family backgrounds in the first episode.

Another lead character in the story is Kim So Bin, an average student in the college who struggles to make her dreams come true. She maintains a good relationship with Yeo Joon and teaching assistant TA Seol. Actress Kang Min Ah portrays So Bin onscreen.

Watch the trailer of At A Distance Spring Is Green below:

The campus drama also features actors Choi Jung Woo, Na In Woo, Kwon Eunbin, Woo Davi, Cha Chung Hwa, Lee Ye Rim, Yoon Jung Hoon, So Hee Jung, and Kim Su Gyeom in supporting roles. According to screenwriter Go Yeon Soo, this mini-series will feature unique characters and focus on the various challenges.

Meanwhile, the producers described this mini-series as the depiction of struggling youngsters. "It is a story about a group of people in their 20s. They may look happy, but they are struggling. Even while they are struggling with their pains, they work together, comfort each other, and try to move forward," they added.