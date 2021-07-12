At A Distance Spring Is Green episode 9 will air on KBS Monday, July 12, at 9.30 pm KST, and it will focus on the friendship between Yeo Joon and Nam Soo Hyun. The chapter will feature the various challenges faced by them after they move in together.

Korean drama lovers across the globe can watch the upcoming episode of this KBS drama on TV, or they can stream it on the official webpage for the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans can also watch the ninth episode of this campus drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

What is in Store for Yeo Joon?

In episode 8, Joon invited Hyun to his house after seeing him wandering the streets all alone. The ninth chapter will focus on the various challenges faced by Joon because of Hyun. In the newly released stills, Joon creates a welcoming atmosphere for Hyun at his home.

The images feature him happily preparing breakfast for Hyun and helping him out with various tasks. But Hyun does not seem to be impressed with Joon's luxurious lifestyle as a behind-the-scene photo teases troubled moments for Joon. The still features an unhappy Hyun furiously looking at Joon during mealtime.

A Clash Between Yeo Joon and Nam Soo Hyun

The producers revealed that viewers look forward to a clash between the two characters in the upcoming episode of this KBS campus drama. According to them, Joon and Hyun will find it difficult to adjust to each other because of their lifestyle differences.

"A wide variety of incidents will unfold in the ninth episode of At A Distance Spring Is Green. The viewers can look forward to some interesting scenes as these two people, who have led completely different lives up until now, start living together under one roof. When the two characters, who have opposite backgrounds and personalities, influence one another, they will gradually begin to transform, and that journey will be both entertaining and relatable," the production team stated.

