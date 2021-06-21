The KBS drama At A Distance Spring Is Green will return with a new episode this Monday, June 21, at 9 pm KST. This chapter will pick up right from where it left off in episode 2 and reveal how Kim So Bin helps Yeo Joon. In this chapter, K-drama fans will also know why Yeo Joon contacted Nam Soo Hyun when he was under stress.

Ahead of the telecast, KBS shared new details about the upcoming episode with the followers of this campus drama. The images feature cast members Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah, and Bae In Hyuk as Yeo Joon, Kim So Bin, and Nam Soo Hyun. In the first photo, Soo Hyun is carrying Joon on his back, and So Bin is quietly watching Soo Hyun.

The next photo features a serious conversation between Soo Hyun and So Bin. Are they discussing Joon? According to the production team, So Bin will share a secret with Soo Hyun during their late-night meeting at Joon's home. The viewers can know more about it while watching the third episode.

What is in Store for Kim So Bin?

Towards the end of episode 2, So Bin met Joon at the riverside. She rushed to the place after receiving a call from Soo Hyun. When she saw him, he was drunk, and she did not know how to help him. She might call Soo Hyun for help, and both of them may take Joon home. The newly released stills show them at Joon's house.

This incident will probably mark the beginning of a friendship between Joon, Soo Hyun, and So Bin because the trailer of episode 3 teases it. The video also hints at some troubled moments for So Bin as she begins her part-time job with Professor Song Soo Kyung. It may not be easy for the female lead to impress the Professor.

How to Watch At A Distance Spring Is Green Episode 3 Live Online?

This campus drama revolves around the various challenges faced by three college students – Yeo Joon, Nam Soo Hyun, and Kim So Bin. Joon is a fresher, and he belongs to a wealthy family. So Bin is a hard-working third-year student, and Soo Hyun is an unfriendly fourth-year student.

K-drama fans can watch episode 3 of At A Distance Spring Is Green online on KBS this Monday, June 21, at 9 pm KST. They can also stream this mini-series on the official webpage of the broadcasting channel. This campus drama is even available with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here is the Trailer of At A Distance Spring Is Green Episode 3: