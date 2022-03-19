Disney CEO Bob Chapek Arrested for Human Trafficking a Day After 4 Disney Employees Detained in Sting Operation? Fact Check

A viral claim suggesting that Disney CEO Bob Chapek was arrested for human trafficking is found to be a hoax. It was also claimed that the arrest was made on March 17.

Previously, a human trafficking sting operation led to the arrest of 108 people including four Disney employees and a retired judge in Florida.

What is Being Claimed?

The fake claim originated following a 'satire' article published by Vancouver Times. Headlined, "CEO of Disney arrested for human trafficking," the article claimed that Chapek was arrested for human trafficking at his home in Southern California.

"He was promptly released, without bail, with a promise to return to court. Chapek faces multiple felony charges, including trafficking a child across state lines, and possession of child pornography," read the article. The outlet also claimed that "the CEO's arrest was met with a complete media blackout, with only a few blogs having the courage to publish the story."

Soon the report became a talking point on social media outlets. "See things are only true as long as the news reports it. Even if a CEO of DISNEY gets arrested, which happened a few days ago. It just don't matter if its not reported and then reprinted. They have control of the, as HRC called it the information war," tweeted a user.

"Are you kidding. So much is happening it's incredible. Guess we are seeing it through different lenses. Everyday more of the rat infested swamp dies gets drained. CEO of Disney for example just hit arrested. Hunter Biden is going down finally, more to come," wrote another

Here is the Truth

Debunking the viral claim, Snopes reported that it wasn't true. Claiming that the hoax originated from a 'satire piece' the outlet said that the website labels its content as satire.

However, CBS News reported that following a six-day undercover operation, the police arrested 108 people, including four Disney employees for human trafficking. speaking to the outlet, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said that the arrests of a human trafficker and four child predators alone makes this whole operation worthwhile.

The four Disney employees have been identified as Xavier Jackson, worked as a lifeguard at the Polynesian Resort for Walt Disney, Wilkason Fidele, worked at the Cosmic Restaurant at Walt Disney World's Tomorrowland, Shubham Malave, worked as a software developer for Disney, and Ralph Leese, working in IT for Disney.

In a communique to the outlet, Disney said that while Leese, Fidele and Jackson have been placed on unpaid leave, Malave was not an employee of the company.