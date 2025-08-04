Diehard Trump -Supporting Soccer Fan Thrown Out of MLS Stadium for Wearing MAGA Cap [WATCH]

A diehard Major League Soccer fan was removed from a stadium in Missouri for sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat during a match, according to a shocking footage from the game.

Michael Weitzel was wearing the signature red hat bearing former President Trump's campaign slogan during the July 26 St. Louis City SC match at Energizer Park when security personnel approached him and told him to leave, with roughly 25 minutes left in the game. The video, first shared on X by journalist Greg Keller, shows Weitzel recording himself while being escorted out of the stadium by police for wearing the "Make America Great Again" hat at the venue.

Pulled Up for No Mistake

The short encounter, recorded by Weitzel and shared on social media, took place after a complaint was made to stadium police during the middle of the game. "I didn't think there'd be any issue with wearing that to the game, but with about 25 minutes left in the game, I was basically told they'd received a complaint about my hat," the season ticket holder told KFTK's Marc Cox Morning Show.

"They told me I could either hide the hat or take it out to my car or leave. I'm not gonna take my hat off for anybody. I live in America, which is the land of the free and the home of the brave, I thought. So you do what you have to do."

As Weitzel was being escorted out, a police officer—who said he also supports Trump—explained that he was simply carrying out the club's policy banning political expressions at the venue. In the background, the sound of boos and jeers can be heard.

"He gets it, he's just following the rules," Weitzel says of the officer dealing with him. "It's not his fault. This is the stadium's rules here."

Club's Own Rules

The exact timing of the incident remains uncertain. Keller shared the video on August 2, saying it took place "last night," although the most recent St. Louis City match was a friendly against Premier League club Aston Villa on July 30.

According to the Fan Code of Conduct on the soccer club's website, the 32-acre St. Louis stadium does not allow political banners, flags, images, or signs inside the venue unless they have received prior approval.

Weitzel told KFTK that he was keeping to himself during the match, choosing to ignore other fans who were "giving him the finger," and said he was shocked that the current political atmosphere has led to situations like this.

Now hesitant to go back to Energizer Stadium, he said that the incident has made him reconsider attending, despite having already bought tickets for the next three seasons to support the St. Louis team.

"I do want to see them do well," Weitzel told the morning show. I don't really want to let the actions of a few small-minded people or a few angry complainers stop me from enjoying something that I love."