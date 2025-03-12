Who Is John Pelletier? Maui Police Chief and Alleged Co-Conspirator in Explosive Diddy Sexual Assault Cover-Up Lawsuit

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier is facing scrutiny after being named in a lawsuit alleging his involvement in covering up a 2018 gang rape linked to Sean "Diddy" Combs. The 90-page lawsuit, filed by Ashley Parham and two other plaintiffs, accuses Pelletier of pretending to be a sheriff's deputy and responding to a sexual assault involving Combs.

According to the lawsuit, one of the alleged victims claims Pelletier dismissed her concerns and refused to help. She further alleges that he later gave her neighbor an envelope suspected to contain cash. The lawsuit also accuses Pelletier of restraining her and another plaintiff at gunpoint to conceal a kidnapping.

In response to these serious allegations, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen has urged the Maui County Police Commission to place Pelletier on administrative leave. Bissen stated, "The allegations remain unproven, but they are serious in nature and involve claims of alleged criminal conduct." He emphasized the need for transparency and called for an independent investigation.

Pelletier has denied all accusations, calling them "completely false." He also stated that he has not been formally served with any legal papers. "I remain committed to serving this community and leading the Maui Police Department with the honor and integrity it deserves," he said.

The Maui Police Department also defended Pelletier, calling the claims "baseless." A department spokesperson stated, "We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate these allegations to be false." They also noted that Pelletier was recognized in 2018 for his work with the Rape Crisis Center, highlighting his past commitment to victims of sexual violence.

The lawsuit has drawn significant attention, and many are now awaiting the Police Commission's response. The Commission is expected to vote on whether to place Pelletier on leave, but the date of the meeting has not yet been announced.

Who Is John Pelletier?

John Pelletier has had a long career in law enforcement. He served for 22 years in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), where he rose to the rank of captain. He was involved in high-profile cases and played a role in the response to the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. In December 2021, he left LVMPD and took over as Chief of Police in Maui.

Pelletier became well known for leading Maui's response to the devastating Lahaina wildfires in 2023. He faced criticism for the handling of the disaster but remained in his role. Now, with these new allegations surfacing, his leadership is again being questioned.

Public Reaction and Next Steps

The lawsuit has sparked public debate, with some calling for Pelletier's immediate removal and others urging due process. Community leaders have stressed the importance of a fair and thorough investigation.

Legal experts suggest that the lawsuit could take months or even years to resolve. If the Police Commission places Pelletier on leave, the department may have to appoint an interim chief.

For now, Pelletier remains in his position, denying all accusations. The Maui community is waiting for the next steps from officials as the controversy unfolds.