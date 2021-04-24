Did Zac Efron Get Plastic Surgery? Photo of Actor with New 'Face' Goes Viral, Twitter Reacts

A photo of Zac Efron that is being circulated on Twitter has sparked speculation that the actor has undergone plastic surgery.



The High School Musical star has sent shockwaves across social media after appearing in Bill Nye The Science Guy's Earth Day! The Musical special on Facebook Watch on Thursday. "A big-budget Broadway musical spectacular? Bill, wow, I knew you were smart, but...I think you're a genius!" says in the clip.

Efron's appearance in the cheeky, star-studded clips lasted less than 10 seconds, but it was more than enough time for fans to notice that he looked drastically different than his usual self.

Efron's signature chiseled jawline appeared puffy and overly square, and his lips looked much fuller, immediately catching the attention of fans who started speculating whether the 33-year-old actor had some work done on his face and started sharing screenshots of the actor's "new look."

Twitter Reactions

"What in hell did Zac Efron do to his jaw?" tweeted one user, while another commented, "There's a pic of Zac Efron with terrible botox and jaw fillers circulating on Twitter."

While some compared his new look to "handsome Squidward," or to the human version of "Shrek," others joked that the actor looked like The Weeknd with face prosthetics, which the artist used for his Save Your Tears music video. Here are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, others rushed to the actor's defense, with one user blaming Hollywood's "impossible body standards."



What do the Experts Say?

Radar Online got in touch with a few experts who seemed to have an idea of what may have caused Efron's new look.

"Zac looks very healthy. He might be on supplements such as HGH and Testosterone," Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael K. Obeng told the publication. "He also might have had some facial fillers to build his cheeks."

"Zac looks great. He has build lots of lean muscles and his body fat is low," added Natasha Fett, a celebrity personal trainer and physical therapist. "It seems to me that Zac is enhancing his physique and build by taking testosterone and HGH (human growth hormone)."

"HGH in high volumes can cause the jaw and cartilage to grow," she continued. "Looking at Zac's new facial features are a lot more masculine which can definitely be achieved with Testosterone and HGH. Neither of those products should be taken unless monitored by a doctor."