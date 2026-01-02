Did Victoria Jones Die of Overdose? Chilling 911 Call of Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Reveals There Was a Change in Skin Color After Her Death

New information has emerged about the shocking death of Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, following the release of a 911 emergency call. In a dispatch audio obtained by TMZ on Friday, the emergency call described the situation as a "code 3 for an overdose, color change."

In simple terms, this means responders believed it was a serious overdose and noticed a visible change in the person's skin color. A "color change" in overdose cases often points to cyanosis — a condition where the skin, lips, or fingernails turn bluish because the body isn't getting enough oxygen, according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, the exact cause of death is still unclear.

Shocking Details Emerge

Victoria was found dead in the early hours of New Year's Day after another guest came across her at a luxury hotel in San Francisco. Victoria, 34, was found on the floor of the Fairmont hotel's 14th floor in San Francisco when a guest initially believed she might be drunk and alerted hotel staff, a source told the Daily Mail.

The employees then realized she was unresponsive, began CPR right away, and called for an ambulance. The San Francisco Fire Department said emergency crews were called to the Fairmont San Francisco at 2:52 a.m. on Thursday after a request for medical aid.

First responders then pronounced one person dead at the scene. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department and representatives from the city's Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene, though the cause of death has not yet been determined.

The source told the Daily Mail that there were no indications of foul play, noting that there was no visible trauma to Victoria's body and no drug paraphernalia found at the scene.

There were also no signs to suggest she had taken her own life.

Star in Her Own Right

It is still unclear whether Victoria was staying at the hotel or how she ended up on the 14th floor, according to the Daily Mail insider. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said investigators are now asking anyone with information about her sudden death to come forward and contact the department.

Tommy Lee Jones shared Victoria and his 42-year-old son, Austin, with his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The couple were married from 1981 until their divorce in 1996.

Victoria Kafka Jones was born on September 3, 1991, and by 2002, she had made her film debut with a small role in her father's hit movie "Men in Black II." She went on to appear in a few other projects as a child, including an episode of "One Tree Hill" in 2005 and a part in the Western "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada," a film directed by her father that same year.

While she did not continue acting into adulthood after her appearance as a cheerleader on "One Tree Hill," Victoria occasionally joined her father at public events.

In 2017, she accompanied him on the red carpet at the ArcLight Hollywood for the premiere of his film "Just Getting Started," which also starred Morgan Freeman and Rene Russo. Later that year, she appeared alongside him at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo International Film Festival.

Following their collaboration on "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada," Lee Jones spoke warmly about his daughter. "She's a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish,' he said. 'When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish."