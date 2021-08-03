'Transphobic' Blac Chyna Accuses Tyga of Loving Trans, Asks Him to Tell the Truth; Gets Slammed on Internet

Blac Chyna was slammed online after she tried to ridicule her former lover Tyga by tweeting that the rapper loves trans. The war of words, which was started by the 33-year-old model, backfired when the internet dubbed her transphobic.

The ex-lovers dated for a few years before they split in 2014. Tyga and Chyna share an 8-year-old son, King Cairo. Post his break-up, Tyga dated Kylie Jenner until they split in 2017.

Are Blac Chyna's Allegations True?

In the controversial tweet, Chyna, who has close to 700K followers on the micro blogging platform, wrote, "Tyga loves Trans , me 2," followed by an emoticon of red lips. A few minutes later she tagged Tyga in her tweet and asked him to "Tell the truth @Tyga!!!!!"

The first tweet was retweeted over 4,800 times and has received over 3,400 likes since it was posted on August 2.

Chyna's tweets came two days after similar claims were made against Tyga by the rapper and singer Sada Baby. In a tweet, the singer wrote, "Tyga really was fuckin a tranny n the world just blew past that. Dwight Howard too."

Tyga isn't new to controversies surrounding his sex life. In 2015, Tyga hit the headlines after it was revealed that the transgender model Mia Isabella, 29, had reportedly received photos that were allegedly of the rapper's genitals, Hot New Hip Hop reported.

Blac Chyna Slammed on Social Media

Chyna's tweet backfired on social media after she was slammed for being transphobic while she tweeted about her former lover.

"@BLACCHYNA You dumb air head ass bitch, what does he's sexually and desires have to do with anything? You definitely jumped out the window this time SIR," wrote a user.

"@BLACCHYNA girl we didn't need to know that he liked transgender women. That ain't none of our business unless he chooses to openly share that information. It's super shady to out him. What if people started leaking private information about your life. Let's not be messy," wrote another.

"@BLACCHYNA so what if @Tyga likes Transgender women? It's not ur place 2 share that info w/ the world. How dare u try 2 B petty & out somebody. That's disgusting, & a violation of a person's personal info. And what if it's not true? Then u just out here being messy 4 no reason!" opined another user.

"And she's also a clown for trying to use the fact that he's attracted to a Trans as some sort of drag on him... also that's really transphobic... but go off," read another tweet.