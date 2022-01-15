Did Tiffany Haddish Smoke Marijuana? 'Girls Trip' Actress Arrested in Georgia after Falling Asleep at the Wheel

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia on early Friday morning and charged with under the influence, authorities said. According to Peachtree City Police, the 'Girls Trip' star was allegedly found "dozing in the driver's seat" after smoking marijuana. The 42-year-old actress has been in Georgia to shoot for the film "Haunted Mansion" with co-stars Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson for Walt Disney Productions.

Haddish later posted $1,666 bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail, Myers said. Soon after her mug shot was released after her arrest, Haddish could be seen smiling as she wore her hair in a short gray buzz cut as she went makeup free.

Too High on Marijuana

According to Peachtree City Police, the Haddish was arrested around 2:30 am ET after she allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. This happened after police received a call claiming that the driver of a car was dozing off on the road.

After tracking the vehicle, they found that the description of the vehicle matched Haddish's car. Peachtree City is located about 40 miles (63 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Her car was intercepted by police when she was pulling into the yard of a residence, according to the department. After officers woke her up, she was arrested for suspicion of a DUI as well as stopping on a roadway in a manner that was not safe for traffic.

Haddish was subsequently transported to Fayette County Jail "without incident." Officers said TMZ that they believe Haddish was smoking marijuana and looked intoxicated when she was arrested. However, Haddish was in police custody only for a few hours. She had posted a $1,666 bond to get out of jail around 6:30 am.

On the Wrong Side of Law

Police also said that when her vehicle was spotted, she was just pulling off the road. By the time they looked in her window, she had already been resting, it was alleged. That said, Haddish is open about her marijuana addiction. She also didn't look worried as she posed with a smiling face for the mug shot.

In 2017, she revealed she once got very high and invited pals Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith to a swamp tour she purchased on Groupon. The beauty has been filming Haunted Mansion with Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito and Rosario Dawson, for which she is in Georgia.

The project is for Walt Disney Productions as the movie is derived from the popular ride at Disneyland.

The actress, who is quite active on social media, has not yet tweeted or posted about the incident on Instagram. Her last Instagram post for her 7M followers was from two days ago where she said she liked to watch turtles to cheer her up.

"When ever I feel sad I watch this video, it always cheers me up. Gives a whole other meaning to Turtle Power. #HeReady! I watched this video like 20 times today," she wrote.