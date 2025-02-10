Did SZA Lip-Sync During Her Super Bowl 2025 Performance after Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show Is Slammed as 'Worst Show Ever'?

Viewers have accused SZA for allegedly lip-syncing during her Super Bowl 2025 performance alongside Kendrick Lamar on Sunday night. The 35-year-old singer, born Solána Imani Rowe, took the stage with Lamar during the halftime show to perform their songs Luther and All The Stars but her performance soon came under the scanner.

Many took to X to express their opinions, claiming, SZA's lip-syncing was "so obvious." Some commented, "Yes SZA, lip-sync for your life ❤️." "The mix was TERRIBLE. If you listen back to it on Apple Music now, they fixed the mix. Dot was mumbling & the mic level was way too low. Also, SZA was all lip sync."

Lips Say It All

Other furious afns wrote, "sza lip sync was soo obvious n i'm naive but cmon now." Anotehr wrote, "Why did Sza lip sync that superbowl performance? ☠️."

"Okay but SZA lil lip sync for your life ATE."

"sza my lip sync queen dw i still love u twin."

However, Kendrick Lamar, during the halftime show, didn't hold back in delivering another sharp jab at SZA's ex-boyfriend, Drake.

Despite having dated Drake in 2009 and briefly rekindling their relationship in 2023, SZA still chose to share the stage with his longtime rival, Kendrick. The Grammy-winning rapper showcased his lyrical skill as he kicked off his performance standing atop a car, taking aim at 38-year-old Drake.

Even though Drake recently sued Universal Music Group—his and Lamar's record label—over the controversial diss track "Not Like Us", which labeled him a "certified pedophile," Kendrick still performed the song but left out the word in question.

It appears Lamar chose to skip the word to avoid sparking another lawsuit. Just before launching into his verse, he addressed the crowd, saying, "I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue."

Not the Ideal Night

SZA briefly dated global sensation Drake in 2009 but described the relationship as "nothing too serious." She confirmed their short-lived romance again in October 2023, but downplayed its significance, as reported by Complex.

In 2022, SZA addressed her current relationship with Drake in an interview with Audacy, stating, "We're cool. We've always been cool. It's never been awkward," according to JustJared.

Drake had previously mentioned SZA in his 2020 song Mr. Right Now, featuring 21 Savage.

The 33-year-old singer added, " Anytime he's ever mentioned me, it's always been positive. He's never said anything negative about me. I'm grateful for that. I think highly of him... He's King Drake."