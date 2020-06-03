The United States has been witnessing chaotic scenes, with frustrated protesters burning and looting shops following the killing of George Floyd amid the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country. The black man was suffocated to death by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by pressing a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25.

Did 'The Simpsons' Predict This Incident?

The fans of 'The Simpsons' have been shocked multiple times before as the popular animated show has predicted certain incidents that would happen in the future.

Similarly, ever since the horrific Floyd killing made headlines, an image of 'The Simpsons' has started doing the rounds on social media. It shows Chief Wiggum kneeling on a black man's neck, exactly like the scene that led to Floyd's death, while Lisa Simpson holds a sign that reads 'Justice for George'.

It looks like many netizens are now wondering if the creators of the popular animated sitcom predicted this incident as well. The image has been shared by many on social media with the claim that it appeared in an episode of the series way back in 1990. "I love the Simpsons, but don't you think it's time the FBI and CIA investigate the creators of the cartoon, cause this it's just hitting the nail right in the head," commented a social media user, who has now deleted the post.

What is the Truth?

However, it is understood that the cartoon that has been shared by many netizens following the death of Floyd is an artwork by an Italian artist named Yuri Pomo, who apparently used the popular characters to help raise awareness among the people. It was initially shared on his Instagram account on May 30 and has never appeared in any of the official episodes of 'The Simpsons'.

"Normally you're used to see colorful and cheerful drawings from me, but since i've got quite a good audience, i'd like to use it as much as i can in the right way when the situation requires it, and bring something good, and useful with my drawings, and you guys know it (sic)," Pomo captioned while sharing the cartoon on social media. "Imagine you're sat with you daughter/son watching the Simpsons, and all of a sudden this scene happens in the show, as cruel as it has been, no jokes, no irony, nothing that the Simpsons normally has, and what it's loved for. Imagine that, how would you feel? ... Think about that deeply, and give yourself an answer, no need to add anything else! (sic)," he added.

Pomo has also shared multiple cartoons paying homage to Floyd, who was accused of trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit bill.

Did 'The Simpsons' Predict Police Station Will be Set on Fire?

Similarly, another image that has surfaced online shows "The Simpsons" had predicted that a police station would be lit on fire. It has to be noted that a police station in Minneapolis was set on fire during the protest on May 28.

According to Snopes, the image that shows the Springfield police station set on fire is from the episode 'Hello Gutter, Hello Fadder' (Season 11, Episode 6) of 'The Simpsons'. But they have claimed that it is not associated with the recent protests, instead refers to a joke "The Simpsons" made about police incompetence.

A gif image of the same has been uploaded by a user on Reddit four months ago.

Meanwhile, the image of the building that is on fire used along with the viral collage actually shows an unfinished housing complex that was burned by protesters on May 27 in Minneapolis. The actual photo has been shared by Associated Press.

