Fake tan has now become the new normal for many people in the West. Now, a mom's epic breastfeeding fail after applying fake tan has made the headlines.

Keziah Jozefiak, 20, was getting ready to go out with her partner 21-year-old James Smith when her five-month-old son Rafael woke up in between. Without realising that the fake tan hasn't dried out completely, she picked the baby to breastfeed him. However, after feeding the toddler, the mother from Derby, UK, couldn't stop laughing as Raf's lips, the bottom of his nose and chin were covered in fake tan.

Raf's pictures have gone viral

"Someone please remind me to wash my tan off before feeding raf please (sic)," Keziah wrote while tweeting the picture of her son on February 14 after the epic tan fail. Since then, Raf's pictures have gone viral on social media platforms.

Upon seeing the baby's appearance, netizens have started comparing him to Homer Simpson's face from the popular cartoon show, The Simpsons. While many people find it hilarious, there are many netizens, who have started shaming the mother for leaving her son covered in tan. As a response, Keziah shared another photo of Raf confirming he is okay and the fake tan hasn't stained his face.

"RAFAEL is fine. it's literally like licking a piece of chocolate off ur hand after u tanned he's not downing my whole bottle of tan. i appreciate all ur concern tho :) (sic)," she added.

It took an hour to remove tan

It took almost an hour for the young mother, who is training to become a mortgage advisor, to remove the tan using baby oil and baby wipes from the baby boy's face.

"It is the first and definitely last time I feed him with my tan still on. It hadn't actually occurred to me that the tan could transfer onto him. I took a picture and sent it to my girlfriends and they were all laughing as well. Everyone is finding it hilarious and my mum rang me in tears she found it so funny (sic)," she told the Mail Online.