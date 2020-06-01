Several people believe that The Simpsons, the American animated sitcom has an uncanny knack of narrating and predicting future events. Set in the backdrop of a fictional city named Springfield, the cartoon show has tried to parody American culture, society, and human conditions. However, many of the cartoon events depicted in the Simpsons has surprisingly turned true in the future.

Here's a list of five cartoon narrations of The Simpsons that shockingly turned true in the future.

The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic that apparently originated in Wuhan, China, has already killed more than 372,000 people all across the world and the total number of infected patients has already crossed 6.1 million. As the pandemic continues its killing spree, followers of the Simpsons believe that the cartoon show has predicted the rise of such a pandemic in 1993.

In the 1993 episode, the makers depicted a pandemic named Osaka Flu hitting the city of Springfield, and several people argue that they were actually referring to coronavirus.

The Rise of Donald Trump

A section of netizens claims that The Simpsons had predicted Donald Trump entering the Oval office around 16 years back. As the video went viral, several conspiracy theorists alleged that The Simpsons were a part of the Illuminati, who has direct role in determining world events.

However, Simpsons creator Matt Groening revealed that Donald Trump's appearance on the show was actually a funny cameo.

"We predicted that he would be president back in 2000 – but [Trump] was of course the most absurd placeholder joke name that we could think of at the time, and that's still true. It's beyond satire," Groening told the Guardian.

Voting Machine Errors

In the Treehouse of Horror XIX episode aired in 2008, the cartoon show narrated glitches in the voting machine. Surprisingly, a similar event happened in 2012, when some voters in Pennsylvania complained of faulty voting machines.

9/11 World Trade Center Attacks

In the 1997 episode of The Simpsons titled 'The City of New York VS Homer', there was a reference to twin towers and the date 9/11. This cartoon narration of The Simpsons made many believe that the show had actually anticipated the World Trade Center terror attacks.

FIFA Officials Involved in a Corruption Scandal

In the 2014 episode of The Simpsons named 'You don't have to lie like a referee', the cartoon narrated the scenes where Homer, who is a FIFA official gets caught in a corruption scandal. Surprisingly, FIFA officials were embroiled in a corruption scandal in 2015.