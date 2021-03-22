Was Rick Moranis Involved in the Capitol Riots? FBI Posts Photo of Rioter Resembling 'Ghostbusters' Star

On Sunday, the FBI took to Twitter to releases images of a person of interest who was allegedly involved in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The agency released two photos of a man wearing spectacles and a helmet in an attempt to seek the public's help in identifying the individual.

Is that Rick Moranis?

As the photo started circulating on the micro-blogging platform, users could not help but notice an uncanny resemblance between the rioter and actor Rick Moranis, whose credits include films like Ghostbusters, Honey I Shrunk the Kids, and Spaceballs.

The post instantly went viral, garnering thousands of retweets and comments from users who were convinced of the actor's involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters in January.

"Thats Rick Moranis from the hit movie 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,'" one user tweeted, while another commented, "Does Rick Moranis have an alibi for Jan 6?"

There were also some references to some of Moranis' hit movies with one user, writing, "If you spot the suspect confirm his identity by asking if he's the keymaster," a reference to his role in the original Ghostbusters movie, in which he gets possessed by the evil spirit Vinz Clortho a.k.a. The Keymaster of Gozer.

"I see that Rick Moranis fell in with a bad crowd after Ghostbusters 2," quipped another. "I heard this guy shrinks kids too.... you should look into it," comedian Tim Young replied to the FBI's post.

This is not the first time an FBI post has led to speculation about an actor's involvement in the Capitol riots. Earlier this month, the FBI posted a photo of a rioter resembling actor Jay Johnston at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, fueling speculation that the actor attended the attack on the federal building, as previously reported.

There was no concrete evidence to prove that Johnston was at the riots but his colleagues took to social media to claim that that the Mr. Show actor had attended the insurrection and that he was a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.