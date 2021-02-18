Red Velvet Wendy's recent appearance on JTBC's musical show Mysterious Record Shop has evoked a strange debate on the internet. Netizens are now speculating whether the singer has undergone a nose surgery after some people found some difference in her latest and her earlier looks.

People feel that her nose tip appears quite sharper with higher nose bridge compared to earlier's look. Her nose looked quite smaller and she had a swollen face, the netizens claim. A user, according to KpopStarz, on a forum reportedly started the debate by asking, "Did Red Velvet's Wendy get a nose surgery?".

Netizens spotted the difference between her earlier and latest looks, thereby paving way for the rumours of Wendy going for Rhinoplasty. Some people shared the screenshots of her look in the show.

The netizens wondered whether it is the screenshots of Wendy or someone else, the website reports. However, her fans came to her rescue stating that she had not gone for the knife in recent times. They remind the critics that her look had changed after the 26-year old underwent surgery two years ago when she suffered fractures to her face, the right side of her pelvis, and wrist after she dell down from a platform during the rehearsals for the SBS Gayo Daejeon.

The swollen face is the side-effect of the surgeries. However, her hardcore fans are requesting people not to make any comment that could cause pain to the singer.

Rhinoplasty is the third most popular cosmetic surgery after liposuction and breast enhancement. It is quite common for celebrities to undergo a nose job in Hollywood. Tyra Banks, Jennifer Aniston, Ashlee Simpson, Ashley Tisdale, Mickey Rourke, Dina Manzo, Jennifer Grey, Dianna Agron, Melissa Gorga, Courtney Love, Roseanne Barr and Kyle Richards are some of the international stars who have gone under the knife.

Coming back to Wendy, after almost a gap of one year, she took the stage with SMTOWN's online concert Culture Humanity on New Year Day. Presently, she is co-hosting Mysterious Record Shop aired on JTBC.