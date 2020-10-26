The 2020 US presidential election is just a week away and celebrities are taking to social media to share which candidate they are supporting and urging their fans to also cast their votes. American actor Jennifer Aniston cast her ballot early and along with revealing who she supported, the star also weighed in on other contenders urging her fans not to vote for rapper Kanye West.

Telling her fans to act "responsibly," the actor, who rose to fame with iconic sitcom 'Friends', shared an Instagram post and warned her fans to not vote for West and US President Donald Trump. The actor shared a long post with a picture in which she can be seen wearing a mask, a pair of shades, and a casual blue sweatshirt coupled with matching lower.

Aniston wrote about some critical issues in her post that America is facing and how the choice of candidates can leave a huge impact on a certain section of people. The 51-year-old actor voted for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his party's vice-president nominee Kamala Harris.

Explaining why she backed Biden and Harris, she wrote, "I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can't do with their own bodies."

"Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died," referring to Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Attacking West in her post, Aniston wrote, "PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible."

Aniston has become increasingly political this year, due to her disagreements with Trump and his handling of certain issues. After the 51-year-old suggested against voting for West, netizens poured in their scathing attacks on the actor. Some labeled her Karen, others called out her out for being a White privileged woman preaching them over racism, while a few others supported Aniston.

One user wrote, "Jennifer Aniston tells fans not to vote for Kanye and now Julia Roberts agrees with Aniston. What's with these entitled liberal white women telling us how to vote? Julia Roberts lauds Jennifer Aniston as Kanye West fans criticise 'Friends' star."

One user wrote, "@jenniferaniston is officially Karen." While another one tweeted, "You know how it is, privilege. People@can think themselves, we don't need old cat lady celebrities to tell how to think."

Another user tweeted, "Interesting to see her comments about how president has made racism a non issue. It's interesting, because she was on 'Friends', the 6 characters lived in NYC. ALL white. You mean to tell me there wasn't a single person of color to befriend in a city the size of NYC???"

However, a user supported Aniston and wrote, "THANK YOU JENNIFER ANISTON. This election is critical & the future of YOU & your loved ones is at stake. So don't waste your vote on Kanye or any other clown. And if you think her plea is racist, keep your dumbass opinion to yourself b/c IT'S NOT."

West has been constantly hogging the limelight after he announced his presidential campaign on July 4, 2020. However, many celebrities and famous personalities have shown their displeasure with his decision, with Aniston recently joining their bandwagon. Some of the notable personalities who are against the rapper's candidature include actor Octavia Spencer, comedian-actress Tiffany Haddish, actor Eric Balfour and actress Hilary Duff, among many others.

After announcing his presidential bid, the 43-year-old rapper encountered some issues in getting his name on multiple state ballots. While the rapper has made the ballot in various states, others including Virginia and Arizona have blocked his candidacy. A federal election filing from September showed that the star has spent nearly $6 million on the presidential election race.

West previously grabbed eyeballs for openly supporting Trump, although he told Forbes in an interview in July that he was "taking the red hat off." Democrats claim that West's presidential run is aimed to siphon votes from Biden. The 2020 US presidential election will take place on November 3, this year.